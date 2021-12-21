  • Facebook
    OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone to launch in January 2022; all about it

    OnePlus will employ Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which may be used in the upcoming Pro 10 handset. 

    OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone to launch in January 2022 all about it gcw
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 4:37 PM IST
    The OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone will be launched in January, according to co-founder Pete Lau, who verified the news earlier on Tuesday on Weibo. For quite some time, OnePlus has launched its flagship smartphones in the first quarter of the year, and this time it selected January over March. OnePlus will employ Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which may be used in the upcoming Pro 10 handset. The new OnePlus 10 Pro might be released with the standard OnePlus 10. The smartphone's actual release date is unknown.

    Previously, claimed mockups of the OnePlus 10 Pro leaked online shows triple cameras at the rear but without the Hasselblad logo seen on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The back camera module looks to be a square-shaped design that is influenced by the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Another rumour said that the OnePlus 10 Pro might include a telephoto lens rather than a periscope lens. The smartphone is also expected to feature the same zoom capabilities as its predecessor. Despite the lack of Hasselblad branding, the Swedish optics firm may still calibrate the cameras.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to come up with 48-megapixel camera, support 8K video recording? Details inside

    Additional other rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro include a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The single selfie camera may feature a hole-punch cutout in the front screen. The phone may potentially include a 5,000mAh battery with 125W rapid charging. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 processor might be combined with up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. At present, details on the OnePlus 10 are scant. Another rumour claims that the OnePlus 10 series will be released in China before expanding to other regions. The phone will most likely be released in India, where the firm is extremely popular.

