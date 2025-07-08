The OnePlus Buds 4 boasts a coaxial dual-driver setup with a 6mm tweeter and 11mm woofer, promising rich audio. Features include adaptive ANC, AI-powered voice isolation, and up to 45 hours of battery life with the case.

The OnePlus Buds 4, the company's newest wireless earphones, have been released in India. The Buds 4 have a coaxial dual-driver design that combines a 6mm flat diaphragm tweeter with an 11mm ceramic-metal diaphragm woofer.

OnePlus Buds 4 launched: What makes it special?

The Buds 4 have a coaxial dual-driver design that combines a 6mm flat diaphragm tweeter with an 11mm ceramic-metal diaphragm woofer. The goal of this arrangement is to provide a greater spectrum of bass and treble sounds. Additionally, the earbuds have two separate Digital-to-Analogue Converters (DACs) that process audio data for the tweeter and woofer independently. Up to 24-bit/192kHz high-resolution wireless audio transmission is possible with support for the LHDC 5.0 codec.

Real-time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which OnePlus has added to the Buds 4, is said to reduce noise levels by up to 55 dB over a frequency range of 5500 Hz.

Additionally, it has an Adaptive Mode that may automatically switch between environmental awareness and noise suppression based on the environment. A three-microphone system per earbud, aided by artificial intelligence and anti-wind structures, controls voice isolation during conversations.

With features like AI-powered real-time translation and a voice assistant shortcut, the Buds 4 are made to work with the larger OnePlus ecosystem. They also enable Steady Connect for better Bluetooth reliability outside. Additionally, the earphones may connect to two devices at once and enable Google Fast Pair.

OnePlus Buds 4: Battery life

While the battery life is stated to last up to 11 hours on the earphones alone and up to 45 hours with the charging case, gamers may be concerned about the 47ms latency in Game Mode. According to reports, a 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of combined usage. Additionally, the device has an IP55 grade for water and dust protection and has been certified by TÜV Rheinland for battery durability.

The gadget is designed for prolonged usage and weighs 4.7 grammes per earbud. It has gesture controls for volume adjustment.

OnePlus Buds 4: Price and availability

The OnePlus Buds 4 are priced at Rs 5,999, but a temporary reduction of Rs 500 will reduce the price to Rs 5,499 instead. The new earbuds come in two colour options: Storm Grey and Zen Green.

The OnePlus Buds 4 are currently available through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and other online platforms.