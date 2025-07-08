The OnePlus Nord 5 series, including the Nord CE 5, launched in India with Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets, AMOLED displays, and fast charging. Notably, the Nord 5 omits the alert slider, replaced by the Plus key from the OnePlus 13s.

The OnePlus Nord 5 series launched in India on Tuesday which includes the mid-range Nord CE 5 model as well. Both Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets are used in the new Nord series, which also has an AMOLED display, compatibility for a fast-charging battery that comes with an adapter, and OxygenOS.

Additionally, OnePlus is releasing its first Nord phone without the recognisable alert slider, opting instead to use the Plus key, which debuted on the OnePlus 13s model earlier this year.

Scroll to load tweet…

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 launched: Features and specifications

While the Nord CE 5 has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the Nord 5 has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the Nord 5, which has 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC powers the Nord CE 5, which has 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

The OxygenOS operating system, which is based on Android 15, comes pre-installed on both Nord phones and promises numerous OS and security upgrades. The Nord 5's new OnePlus AI functions and other customisations may be accessed via the Plus Key.

Regarding camera, the Nord 5 boasts a dual rear camera setup that consists of an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP main sensor similar to the OnePlus 13s. The Nord CE 5 also features an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP wide sensor. The Nord CE 5 has a 16MP selfie camera, whereas the Nord 5 has a 50MP camera on the front.

The other significant improvement is to the battery; the Nord CE 5 is able to carry an even larger 7,100mAh unit, while the Nord 5 has a 6,800mAh unit. 80W rapid wired charging is supported by both devices. Even with a larger battery, the Nord CE 5 weighs 199 grammes and measures 8.2mm, whereas the Nord 5 weighs 211 grammes and measures 8.1mm.

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 launched: Price and availability

The base 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 31,999 in India, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models cost Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. The base 8GB + 128GB model of the Nord CE 5 costs Rs 24,999; the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 26,999; and the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 28,999. In India, OnePlus will begin selling the Nord 5 on July 9 and make the Nord CE 5 accessible on July 12.