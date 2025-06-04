OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 13s, a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, in India on June 5, 2025. The phone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, new AI features, and a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus is set to unveil its highly awaited flagship device, the OnePlus 13s, in India on June 5, 2025. The next smartphone, which is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which was only introduced in China last month, will use the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. With the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus is launching a new suite of AI-powered services, such as AI Best Face 2.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Translation, AI Search, and AI Reframe. In order to make sure that its native apps, such OnePlus Notes and Clock, integrate seamlessly with Google's AI helper, the firm also emphasized improved cooperation with Gemini.

OnePlus 13s launch on June 5: When and where to watch it?

On June 5 at 12 PM IST, the OnePlus 13s will formally launch in India and a few other international regions. More details regarding this little flagship gadget are expected to be unveiled during the launch event, which will be streamed live on the brand's YouTube account.

OnePlus 13s launch on June 5: Expected price

Although OnePlus has not yet disclosed the exact price of its next gadget, there are reports that it would cost close to Rs 55,000. The OnePlus 13s would fall between the OnePlus 13R, which costs Rs 42,999, and the OnePlus 13, which retails for Rs 69,999, if this proves to be true. The phone will only be available for purchase online through Amazon and the company's official website, the company has announced.

OnePlus 13s launch on June 5: Expected features and colours

With the primary improvement being the front-facing camera, the OnePlus 13s is expected to be fairly identical to the OnePlus 13T. According to reports, the 13s' 32MP autofocus selfie camera is an upgrade above the 16MP front camera seen in the Chinese edition.

Three different colors—Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk—will be available for the OnePlus 13s at launch. The business claims that the Green Silk version is specifically designed for the Indian market and will only be offered there. A new Velvet glass finish, intended to provide a texture referred to as a "skin-like feel," will be featured on both the Green Silk and Pink Satin versions.