Move over iPhone 16 Pro Max! YouTuber builds world's largest Apple iPhone measuring over 6.5 feet tall (WATCH)

    In an era where mobile devices are continually expanding in size and functionality, British YouTuber Arun Maini has taken the trend to unprecedented extremes. Known to his legion of followers as Mrwhosetheboss, Maini has now secured his place in the Guinness World Records with the creation of the world’s largest iPhone.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 2:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Apple on Monday officially launched the iPhone 16 in new colourways and the much-awaited 'Action Button' at its Glowtime event. The iPhone 16 makes use of aerospace grade aluminium. The iPhone 16 series was launched, with its suite of AI features called ‘Apple Intelligence,’ along with other devices such as the Apple Watch X and AirPods 4. The new iPhone 16 base and Plus models will come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, as widely expected.

    Interestingly, the most apparent change is the increase in screen size. As rumoured, the iPhone 16 Pro Max now features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR panel, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR panel. Although overall display technology remains largely the same, the size increase is significant. If you found the iPhone 15 Pro Max too large, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feel even bigger, as it is both wider and taller.

    This behemoth of a device, which towers at a staggering 6.74 feet (2.054 meters) and weighs approximately 200 kilograms—comparable to a bottlenose dolphin—is not merely a novelty. The grand gadget is a fully operational marvel, boasting a touch screen, an array of apps, a functional camera, a 400-watt flashlight, and a charging port.

    In an engaging video uploaded on YouTube, Maini can be seen navigating the bustling streets of London, his oversized iPhone in tow. The footage captures him playing games and enduring a comically dramatic friction burn while scrolling through social media.

    Maini, who undertook this Herculean task after promising his viewers that he would build the largest iPhone should his subscriber count surpass Apple’s, spent over three months on this audacious project. His subscriber count, having surpassed Apple’s 19.3 million with his own reaching 19.4 million, compelled him to make good on his promise. He collaborated with Matthew Perks, known as @DIYperks, to construct a scaled-up version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is over twelve times the size of the original.

    Also read: iPhone 16 India Launch: Know how and when to pre-order latest Apple smartphone; Check prices, availability

    The colossal device features an 88-inch OLED display, operational as a touchscreen, allowing it to perform all functions of a regular smartphone, from app usage to video calls. Its oversized screen and integrated handheld digital cameras enhance its functionality, offering superior video quality, zoom capabilities, and an expansive field of view.

    As Maini humorously points out, the selfie camera on this giant phone can capture an entire street.

    As Maini wheels his prodigious creation around London’s Princes Street, just a stone’s throw from the Apple Store, passersby eagerly engage with it, trying their hand at popular games like Flappy Bird.

    Despite its impressive capabilities, it is unlikely this gargantuan iPhone will grace retail shelves anytime soon. Maini reflects on his achievement with nostalgia, "Growing up, I would disappear into the library for hours to read the latest Guinness World Records books. So to achieve an award myself feels absolutely surreal."

    As for the future of this monumental smartphone, its fate remains uncertain, but its record-setting status and the awe it has inspired are undeniable.

