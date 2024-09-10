iPhone 16 India Launch: Know how and when to pre-order latest Apple smartphone; Check prices, availability

The iPhone 16 series is available for pre-order in India starting September 13th, with prices starting at Rs. 79,900. Customers can pre-order online or at Apple's retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

Apple has launched the iPhone 16 series worldwide, including in India on September 9. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the four versions in the series. Apple launched its two retail locations in the nation last year, in 2023, in Delhi and Mumbai. In addition to online retailers, prospective customers may pre-order the new iPhone 16 series from physical locations in Mumbai and Delhi. Here's when the new iPhone 16 Series phones will be available for purchase in India.

Also Read | iPhone 16 series unveiled: Apple Intelligence, A18 chip and more; price starts at $799

Apple iPhone 16 series launched: How to pre-order in India?

Users may visit physical locations or the official Apple website to place a pre-order for the iPhone 16 series. On September 13, when pre-booking opens, customers may select and reserve the iPhone 16 model of their choice. Users from Delhi and Mumbai who pre-book on the web shop may choose between free shipping or in-store pickup to acquire their new iPhone 16 model on September 20.

Also Read | iPhone 16 series launch sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens can't keep calm

Apple iPhone 16 series launched: Check India prices

Apple said that the starting price of the iPhone 16 in India is Rs. 79,900, while the price of the iPhone 16 Plus is Rs. 89,900. There has been an almost 10,000 rupee price reduction on the iPhone 16 Pro variants. The 128GB edition of the iPhone 16 Pro now starts at Rs. 1,19,900, while the 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,44,900.

Pre-orders for the next iPhone series are open in 58 countries, including India, starting at 5:30 p.m. on September 13. Beginning on September 20, 2024, the new iPhone 16 series will be sold in these nations through the Apple Store, both online and off. The new iPhone series will also be available for purchase at real retail locations in Delhi and Mumbai for interested consumers.

Also Read | Brighter and bigger! Apple introduces Watch Series 10; Check new features, price and more

Latest Videos