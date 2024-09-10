Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 India Launch: Know how and when to pre-order latest Apple smartphone; Check prices, availability

    The iPhone 16 series is available for pre-order in India starting September 13th, with prices starting at Rs. 79,900. Customers can pre-order online or at Apple's retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

    iPhone 16 India Launch: Know how and when to pre-order latest Apple smartphone; Check prices, availability gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Apple has launched the iPhone 16 series worldwide, including in India on September 9. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the four versions in the series. Apple launched its two retail locations in the nation last year, in 2023, in Delhi and Mumbai. In addition to online retailers, prospective customers may pre-order the new iPhone 16 series from physical locations in Mumbai and Delhi. Here's when the new iPhone 16 Series phones will be available for purchase in India.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 series unveiled: Apple Intelligence, A18 chip and more; price starts at $799

    Apple iPhone 16 series launched: How to pre-order in India?

    Users may visit physical locations or the official Apple website to place a pre-order for the iPhone 16 series. On September 13, when pre-booking opens, customers may select and reserve the iPhone 16 model of their choice. Users from Delhi and Mumbai who pre-book on the web shop may choose between free shipping or in-store pickup to acquire their new iPhone 16 model on September 20.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 series launch sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens can't keep calm

    Apple iPhone 16 series launched: Check India prices

    Apple said that the starting price of the iPhone 16 in India is Rs. 79,900, while the price of the iPhone 16 Plus is Rs. 89,900. There has been an almost 10,000 rupee price reduction on the iPhone 16 Pro variants. The 128GB edition of the iPhone 16 Pro now starts at Rs. 1,19,900, while the 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,44,900.

    Pre-orders for the next iPhone series are open in 58 countries, including India, starting at 5:30 p.m. on September 13. Beginning on September 20, 2024, the new iPhone 16 series will be sold in these nations through the Apple Store, both online and off. The new iPhone series will also be available for purchase at real retail locations in Delhi and Mumbai for interested consumers.

    Also Read | Brighter and bigger! Apple introduces Watch Series 10; Check new features, price and more 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check INDIA prices on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro series gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check INDIA prices of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro series

    iPhone 16 series launch sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens can't keep calm gcw

    iPhone 16 series launch sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens can't keep calm

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro series: New colour, new design and more amazing features check features price colors gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro series: New colour, new design and more amazing features

    Apple iPhone 16 series makes debut check new colours features price other details gcw

    iPhone 16 series unveiled: Apple Intelligence, A18 chip and more; price starts at $799

    Apple launches new AirPods 4 series, AirPods Pro 2; introduces new colours of AirPods Max gcw

    Apple launches new AirPods 4 series, AirPods Pro 2; introduces new colours of AirPods Max

    Recent Stories

    Sunny Leone Urges Women to Take a Stand Against Harassment anr

    Sunny Leone urges women to raise voice against sexual harassment

    Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber visit Lalbaugcha Raja for Darshan; see pics ATG

    Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber visit Lalbaugcha Raja for Darshan; see pics

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary

    cricket Jasprit Bumrah objects to being called as 'right-arm medium', says galat likha hai in viral video (WATCH) scr

    Jasprit Bumrah objects to being called as 'right-arm medium', says galat likha hai in viral video (WATCH)

    Kerala: Malappuram man Vishnujith missing for 10 days, police probe brief phone activity in Ooty-Coonoor area

    Kerala: Malappuram man Vishnujith missing for 10 days, police probe brief phone activity in Ooty-Coonoor area

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon