Motorola claimed to have the first 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP selfie cameras when it announced the Edge 60 smartphone in India today. The smartphone, which debuted in India with a new, enhanced CPU, was first made available in a few international regions in April with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Motorola Edge 60 launched: Check specifications and features

The Edge 60 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, which is an improvement over the worldwide version that made its debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. Three years of Android and four years of security updates are included in the device's Hello UI, which is based on Android 15.

The 6.67-inch 1.5K quad curved (1,220 x 2,712 pixel) pOLED display on the Edge 60 boasts Pantone-validated colors, a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits, and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides protection for the screen.

The Motorola Edge 60's back triple camera unit consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony-LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto camera with three-fold optical zoom. It has a 50MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

There is just one version of the Edge 60 with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. In addition to supporting 68W TurboPower charging, the Motorola Edge 60's Indian variant has a 5,500mAh battery, an improvement above the global model's 5,200mAh cell.

The Edge 60 is certified as Military Grade (MIL-810H) and has IP68 and IP69 certifications for protection to dust and water. Other features include Dolby Atmos dual speakers; Water Touch 3.0 SGS Eye Care protection; Moto AI capabilities (AI Playlist Studio, AI Image Studio, Google Photos AI).

Motorola Edge 60 launched: Colours and price

In India, the Edge 60 will be offered in two colours: Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock. Pantone Plum Perfect was also available for the worldwide edition.

In India, the Motorola Edge 60 (12GB + 256GB) costs Rs 24,999 and can be purchased on Flipkart.