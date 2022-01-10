  • Facebook
    Microsoft Teams introduces new feature, allow users to automatically delete stored recordings

    Admins can turn off the auto-expiration option, which is enabled by default. If no action is done following the rollout, all new recordings will automatically expire 60 days after being captured.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
    Microsoft has released a new tool for Teams that will automatically destroy recording files saved in OneDrive or SharePoint after a certain period. According to various media reports, Microsoft announced the new functionality in its December upgrades for the Teams collaboration platform, including end-to-end encryption for calls and solutions for a problem between Teams and Android that led specific devices to freeze after making an emergency call. Admins can turn off the auto-expiration option, which is enabled by default. If no action is done following the rollout, all new recordings will automatically expire 60 days after being captured.

    Microsoft has accelerated the feature's distribution "due to overwhelming customer requests," according to a blog post. The default expiration date for all freshly created Teams meeting records (TMRs), according to the firm, is 60 days. This means that all TMRs created once this capability was enabled will be wiped 60 days after their creation date, by default, the business noted.

    Meetings may also be programmed to never expire in the Teams admin centre or through PowerShell commands. Microsoft defined the function as a "lightweight cleaning approach to decrease storage clutter" caused by outdated recordings, which take around 400 MB of cloud storage every hour of recording on average.

    Also Read | Facebook, now Meta, named as 'Worst Company of 2021' in latest survey; Details inside

    Microsoft has indicated that its video conferencing platform, Microsoft Teams, has roughly 250 million monthly active users, indicating that work from home and hybrid work cultures are still popular throughout the world following the coronavirus. Like its competitors, Zoom, Google Meet, and others, Teams have been regularly improving the platform since last year to obtain a competitive advantage in the video conferencing industry. According to a press release, Microsoft Teams is popular among smartphone users, with approximately 80 million monthly active users on the phone client (Android and iOS).

    Also Read | Microsoft, Robinhood and more willing to recruit 900 Better.com employees who were fired

