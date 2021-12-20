  • Facebook
    Facebook, now Meta, named as 'Worst Company of 2021' in latest survey; Details inside

    According to the article, an "open-ended" on December 4 and 5, a poll with 1,541 respondents was published on Yahoo Finance. 

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 3:12 PM IST
    Yahoo Finance respondents voted Facebook parent Meta the Worst Company of the Year (2021). According to the article, an "open-ended" on December 4 and 5, a poll with 1,541 respondents was published on Yahoo Finance. Although Facebook garnered 8% of the write-in votes, respondents also disliked the Robinhood trading app. Nikola, the electric truck startup dubbed the worst business in the world by the same journal last year, was also chastised by respondents.

    According to Yahoo Finance, "Facebook has had its share of scandals this year." In January, Meta-owned WhatsApp became embroiled in a major scandal when the messaging service released a new privacy policy (Terms of Service). WhatsApp stated that it would gather user data and share it with third-party apps to improve the customer experience. However, the app offered consumers no option but eventually changed the policy under duress.

    Also Read | Facebook to fully reopen its US headquarters next month, offers employees an option to postpone

    Similarly, the corporation came under increased scrutiny after whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen revealed a trove of internal papers indicating the company's questionable activities. It was discovered that Meta-owned Instagram had a harmful influence on adolescent females, yet the business did little to address the issue.

    "

    Yahoo Finance even pointed out that, at the same time, other opponents, notably conservatives, claim that Facebook over-policed its platform's speech and repressed their voices. Critics also criticise Facebook and other social media companies for failing to curb hate speech, contributing to the Capitol Building violence. However, almost 30% of Yahoo Finance readers believe that Facebook or Meta may be redeemed. One commenter proposed that the corporation offer a formal apology for its carelessness and contribute a significant portion of its income to a charity to help repair the damage.

    On the other side, Respondents voted Microsoft as the Company of the Year (2021). This year, the firm led by Satya Nadella passed the trillion-dollar barrier and launched significant advancements. The most notable is the Windows 11 operating system upgrade, which replaces Windows 10.

