Microsoft, Robinhood and more willing to recruit 900 Better.com employees who were fired

One of the Better.com workers dismissed in the now-famous Zoom call is collaborating with local organisations to organise a job fair for the hundreds of other employees laid off by the digital-mortgage startup. Microsoft, Allstate, Intercontinental Capital Group, and Robinhood recruiters are expected to attend the event sponsored by the City of Charlotte and the NCWorks Career Center.

In a three-minute phone conversation on December 1, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg informed 900 workers that they would be put off "effective immediately." Employees who were laid off stated the firings were unexpected, and they were cut off from their work equipment nearly immediately.

Better's senior marketing, public relations, and communications executives have left after the company announced huge layoffs, according to Business Insider. According to Demi Knight Clark, former regional director at Better.com and one of the event's organisers, organising a career fair for the impacted Better.com workers was a "no-brainer." She said that they are dealing with firms who are desperately seeking excellent talent like this. As the industry is facing numerous resignations and the world is facing labour shortage, she said having hundreds of well-trained tech employees ready for immediate employment is a "dream" for companies. As previously reported, several of the sacked employees are looking for work before the holidays.

For the unaware, on Wednesday (8th December), the CEO of a mortgage lending organisation abruptly fired over 900 workers in the United States and India during a three-minute Zoom conversation. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg revealed that around 9 per cent of the company's employees had been laid off, according to CNN. "I came to inform you of some awful news. The market has changed, and we must adapt to survive in order to flourish and meet our objectives," he said this as the CEO delivered the bad news.