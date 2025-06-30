BSNL is offering a limited-time flash sale of 400GB of data for Rs 400 to celebrate reaching 90,000 operational towers. This offer fuels speculation about the imminent launch of their 5G services under the brand name Quantum 5G.

BSNL is gearing to launch its commercial 5G services, under the Quantum 5G banner, in India soon. According to recent reports, the state-run telecom is increasing capacity by erecting towers, and up to 90,000 of them are currently operational. 400GB of high-speed 4G data will be given free by BSNL as part of a limited-time promotional "flash sale" event to commemorate the milestone, with each gigabyte costing Rs 1.

A new special data recharge pack for Rs 400 will be available to BSNL customers starting on June 28. This pack will give them 400GB of data with a 40-day validity period. The plan is valid until July 1. Users must purchase this in addition to an existing plan because it is a data recharge. There is just 400GB of data available; there are no calling or SMS perks. After 400GB, BSNL suggests that bandwidth would be limitless even though "speed reduces to 40 kbps."

BSNL's 5G services

BSNL has said that Quantum 5G, or Q-5G, will be the brand under which its 5G services, both commercial and business, will debut. The public was not given access to the name. As part of the deployment, BSNL introduced FWA, or Quantum 5G FWA, a fixed wireless access service for businesses in specific cities and circles that provides high-speed connection without the need for a SIM card. The telecom company has been conducting 5G commercial testing in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and Chennai at the same time.

With the flash sale, BSNL is obviously trying to generate excitement and anticipation for the upcoming BSNL 5G launch. Given that it was anticipated to begin operations in June 2025, the deployment might happen at any time now that the telecom has announced the official name.