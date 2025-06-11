BSNL’s budget bonanza: Daily data and UNLIMITED calls for just Rs 197 and Rs 199
BSNL offers competitive plans under Rs 200, including a Rs 197 plan with 18 days validity, 2GB daily data, and unlimited calling for the first 18 days, and a Rs 199 plan with 30 days validity, 2GB daily data, and unlimited calling.
BSNL Best Plans Under 200
Since private telecom companies like Jio and Airtel increased their recharge plan prices, the popularity of the government-owned BSNL has been on the rise.
As a result, BSNL has been introducing new and attractive recharge plans. BSNL offers various plans under Rs 200.
BSNL Rs 197 Plan
Let's look at two plans offered by BSNL: Rs 197 and Rs 199. If you prefer a long-validity recharge plan, the Rs 197 plan is suitable. In BSNL's Rs 197 plan, users get unlimited calling for the first 18 days.
In addition, 100 free SMS are provided daily. 2GB daily data is offered for 18 days. After this limit, the data speed reduces. This plan is best for those who want long validity and don't need unlimited calling or data.
BSNL Rs 199 Plan
If you add just Rs 2 to BSNL's Rs 197 plan, you get another new plan priced at Rs 199. Those who want calling and data benefits can get good value in this plan.
This recharge plan is valid for 30 days. During these 30 days, users can make unlimited free calls on any network. Along with this, they also get 100 free SMS daily and 2GB daily data for 30 days.
BSNL 4G
BSNL is working on fully launching its 4G service to compete with private telecom companies. As part of its efforts to improve its 4G network, it has set an ambitious target of installing 100,000 new 4G mobile towers by mid-2025.
BSNL has announced on social media that its 4G service is now operational in over 75,000 locations. While BSNL has been offering affordable plans, many people are leaving due to low internet speed, so it is working quickly to achieve its 100% 4G target.