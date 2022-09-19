Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is WhatsApp working on a feature to allow users to edit sent messages?

    WhatsApp is working on updating messages by using their edited version, for a future update of the app, reported WABetaInfo. Once the feature is rolled out, users can edit sent messages. The "edit messages" feature will be rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.20.12. 

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

    To improve its user experience, WhatsApp is working on a number of upgrades. In preparation for a future upgrade, the instant messaging service is trying to update messages using a modified version, according to WABetaInfo. Users can modify sent messages once the capability is available. Through the Google Play Beta Program, the "edit messages" functionality will be released, bringing the version up to 2.22.20.12. The website also shared the first screenshot of the feature which is still in the development phase. As this feature is in the under-development stage, its release date is not known yet.

    "WhatsApp is now working on the process that lets the app update the message by using its edited version: this is a sign that WhatsApp keeps working on this feature. In case you are using an outdated build of WhatsApp, you have to update the app when you receive an edited version of a message from the recipient or a linked device.," WABetaInfo wrote.

    Also Read | iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator; Is it available on your iPhone?

    The ability to conceal the online status was just made available to select iOS beta users through the Meta-Owned app. The similar function was made available to select Android beta users earlier this week. According to reports, WhatsApp users may use this function to restrict who can view their last seen from knowing when they are online. The app is also working on sending a new in-app survey conversation to a very small number of users to get input. After obtaining an invitation, users can provide feedback on new features, goods, and other items. The request for input is optional, so users are free to decline it.

    Also Read | Apple releases iOS 16.0.1 update to fix bugs in iPhone 14 series; know what's new

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
