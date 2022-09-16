Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple releases iOS 16.0.1 update to fix bugs in iPhone 14 series; know what's new

    The new features include a deletable Wallet app, changes to the Lock Screen customizing interface, and more, with details available in our iOS 16.1 feature guide. Apple has also seeded a new public beta of iPadOS 16.1.

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 6:34 PM IST

    Apple, a Cupertino-based company has released the iOS update for the recently-launched iPhone 14 series along with a few selected older iPhone models. Apparently, the tech giant has just published an iOS 16.0.1 update designed just for the most recent iPhone 14 series. According to reports, the update is thought to solve flaws that might prevent the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models from being activated and moved.

    Apple, an American technology giant, just released the first beta version of iOS 16.1 for registered developers. Next month may see the introduction of the stable upgrade. Purchases of the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max models will be possible beginning on September 16.

    Immediately following the launch of iOS 16 on Monday, September 12, Apple reportedly provided the iOS 16.0.1 update for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The report citing iOS 16.0.1 release notes suggests that the update includes fixes for issues affecting the activation and migration of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

    According to reports, the update resolves problems with images on iPhone 14 Pro Max appearing soft when zoomed in landscape mode. Another flaw that prevents business sign-on apps from authenticating is reportedly fixed in the latest release. The most recent update can also be accessible for installation when the new iPhone 14 or iPhone Pro models are being set up.

     

    Apple published iOS 16.1 beta 1 for iPhone, which includes a number of important enhancements to current functionality. All iPhone models now have a battery percentage indication on the status bar, and users may also remove the Apple Wallet app thanks to the update. The update adds a Clean Energy Charging option and supports the Matter smart home accessories. A stable upgrade could be made available to registered users before the end of the month.

    When compared to iOS 15, which had an acceptance rate of 6.48% after a day, iOS 16 had a greater adoption rate, according to Mixpanel. Both software updates are no match when compared to iOS 14’s 9.22% adoption rate a day after its release back in 2020.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
