iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator; Is it available on your iPhone?

Just a few days ago, Apple updated iOS 16 for iPhone users, and a significant portion of active smartphones throughout the world are now using the latest version. The new iOS version has a lot of interesting features to offer, including support for always-on-display, which as surprising as it sounds, has been missing on the iPhones for all these years.

But in addition to this, iPhones now have a fundamental function that shows you your iPhone's battery level. But it appears that for the time being, Apple has restricted its availability to a select few iPhone models without providing a specific justification. As you may remember, the battery indicator was removed following the 2018 release of the iPhone X.

This choice was significantly influenced by the installation of the Face ID sensor, which allowed the business to add extra sensors for the security function. To view their iPhone's battery status at the moment, iPhone owners must slide down the Control Center. But for the majority of models, iOS 16 is altering that.

According to recent reports, the battery indicator is still not visible to users on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 13 Mini. This is indicated in a paper from Apple, which makes no indication of why certain specific models are unable to implement such a fundamental capability.

Here's a list of phones which will have battery percentage with iOS 16 update

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

