Asianet Newsable

    iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator; Is it available on your iPhone?

    Apple released the new iOS 16 update for its iPhone users just a few days back, and the new version is already running on a large per cent of the devices active across the globe. iPhones are now also getting another basic feature which tells you the battery status of your iPhone. However, it seems Apple has limited its availability to some iPhone models for now.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 1:50 PM IST

    Just a few days ago, Apple updated iOS 16 for iPhone users, and a significant portion of active smartphones throughout the world are now using the latest version. The new iOS version has a lot of interesting features to offer, including support for always-on-display, which as surprising as it sounds, has been missing on the iPhones for all these years.

    But in addition to this, iPhones now have a fundamental function that shows you your iPhone's battery level. But it appears that for the time being, Apple has restricted its availability to a select few iPhone models without providing a specific justification. As you may remember, the battery indicator was removed following the 2018 release of the iPhone X.

    This choice was significantly influenced by the installation of the Face ID sensor, which allowed the business to add extra sensors for the security function. To view their iPhone's battery status at the moment, iPhone owners must slide down the Control Center. But for the majority of models, iOS 16 is altering that.

    According to recent reports, the battery indicator is still not visible to users on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 13 Mini. This is indicated in a paper from Apple, which makes no indication of why certain specific models are unable to implement such a fundamental capability.

    Here's a list of phones which will have battery percentage with iOS 16 update

    • iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
    • iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max
    • iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
    • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
    • iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

