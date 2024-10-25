iOS 18.2 Beta version is here! A look at key features iPhone 16 users can expect

The iOS 18.2 beta introduces groundbreaking AI features, including ChatGPT integration with Siri, genmoji creation, enhanced AI writing tools, and AI-powered image generation. These advancements offer a glimpse into Apple's focus on AI for the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

With the iOS 18.2 beta version, Apple has swiftly advanced to the next level of its intelligence as iPhone consumers wait for the general iOS 18.1 upgrade this week. Apple's main selling point for the next iPhone 16 series and the previous iPhone 15 Pro models will be the AI capabilities, so it has to launch quickly to keep consumers interested. More people are getting a sneak peek at what's coming in the next months thanks to the new iOS 18 beta release, which demonstrates that the business is actively working behind the scenes to speed key improvements.

The iOS 18.2 beta version is our first look at ChatGPT integration on iPhones, and other advanced AI tools that will come very handy which probably explains why the new update is over 7GB in size.

Create genmojis: With iOS 18.2, Apple will provide iPhone users the ability to create genmojis, which are currently only viewable and have more information about them. Genmoji is similar to standard emojis, but it has the distinctive Apple aesthetic.

Additional AI Writing Samples: Apple is expanding its AI techniques to assist with writing. They have the ability to choose the tone and even alter the content—for example, turning an email into a poem.

AI-Powered Image Creation: With the help of Gemini AI and the Pixel Studio on the new Pixel 9 phones, Apple's Image Playground allows you to create photos in response to suggestions. For present, Apple only integrates AI into its own apps.

Siri Communicates With ChatGPT: At the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple and OpenAI announced their agreement to bring ChatGPT to iPhones. With the release of the iOS 18.2 beta, we are now witnessing the consequences of this agreement. Siri may now ask ChatGPT to perform certain AI tasks, and ChatGPT will provide data from Apple's server. Not only that, but Siri can now answer questions about the image that is now displayed on the screen and provide you with the information.

Additional AI Languages: The public version of Apple's AI is only accessible in US English, but users in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada can test it in English using the iOS 18.2 beta. To utilize Apple AI, those in India will still need to speak US English, but others now have more choices.

More Camera Work: The primary purpose of the camera control button on the iPhone 16 series is to support Apple's AI tools' visual intelligence. You can access reviews, other information on cafes, and even activate ChatGPT with a few questions by simply pointing the camera at them.

