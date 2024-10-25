iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S24: A look at top camera phones under Rs 60,000

Discover the best camera phones under Rs 60,000 for photography enthusiasts. This 2024 guide explores top models with exceptional photo and video quality, perfect for capturing every moment in vivid detail.

The camera is undoubtedly the most significant feature for most smartphone users, and for those who are interested in smartphone photography, it is frequently the most vital feature. This gadget is often more likely to meet our demands for taking beautiful landscape and portrait photos, as well as for recording ordinary occasions without going over budget. There is a market niche in India for smartphones under 60,000 Indian rupees, where a number of manufacturers are available that guarantee great photography capability without sacrificing many other aspects, such as battery life or display quality.



The following phone models are going to be excellent in meeting scripting expectations for both new and seasoned photographers.

1. Vivo V40 Pro The Vivo V40 Pro has a lot to offer, particularly when it comes to photography. The phone's 50MP triple camera with Zeiss optics—a brand well-known for catering to a wide range of customers, including photographers looking for premium lenses everywhere—is one of its most distinctive features. Its three lenses—wide, telephoto, and ultrawide—ensure that you can capture whatever scene you want to shoot. The Vivo V40 Pro's camera configuration is optimized for low light circumstances thanks to the dual optical image stabilization (OIS) lenses installed on both the wide and telephoto lenses. But the ultrawide lens also keeps up and does a good job of capturing stunning views. The partnership with Zeiss ensures that the photographers' specifications for color and sharpness are met and that they can be relied upon to produce quality images.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 The Samsung Galaxy S24 undoubtedly continues the tradition of being one of the top-rated phones with a fantastic camera. The 50 MP primary sensor serves as the focal point of the triple camera setup, which is adaptable enough for almost any situation. The highlight of the show, however, is the 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, which makes it possible to take blur-free portraits and easily capture far-off subjects. The Galaxy S24 stands out from the competitors because to its 8K video recording. Few phones in this price range can match the degree of detail this one delivers if you're interested in filming.

3. Xiaomi 14 Xiaomi's smartphone photography performance is getting better thanks to its partnership with Leica. In addition to a huge 1/1.31" sensor that works especially well in low light, the gadget has a 50 MP main camera. The Xiaomi 14 was introduced by Xiaomi, and its Leica lens enables users to take crisp, natural-looking photos.



With capability for slow-motion video up to 960 frames per second at 1080p and 8K HDR recording, the Xiaomi 14 is notable for its video skills. It is therefore ideal for producing cinematic material while on the road. The Leica-tuned lenses guarantee color accuracy and clarity on par with those of a professional.

4. OnePlus 12 Photography enthusiasts who don't want to sacrifice performance or camera quality are the target market for the One Plus 12. The OnePlus 12's Hasselblad-tuned camera system produces a strikingly neutral color balance and a wide dynamic range. The triple-camera system now includes a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, making it appropriate for wildlife and portrait photography. With its quick and seamless operations, OnePlus continues to astound its admirers with its speed. This time, though, it appears that the camera has also seen some significant improvements, as seen in the OnePlus 12. The ultrawide lens is unquestionably among the best in its class, and colors are created in photos fairly naturally thanks to Hasselblad calibration.

MOTOROLA Edge 50

5. Motorola Edge 50 The Motorola Edge isn't the first name that springs to mind when you think of the businesses who produce some of the greatest photography phones. Although this may be the case, the Motorola Edge 50 is a smartphone that offers excellent photographic capabilities without breaking the bank. With a 50 MP primary camera and a 10 MP telephoto camera that offers 3x optical zoom, the phone has a triple camera setup. The Motorola Edge 50 performs well where it matters most, but without the gaudy brand names of Zeiss or Hasselblad. The 32 MP selfie camera is among the finest in this price range, while the 50 MP primary camera performs admirably in both bright and dim lighting.

6. Apple iPhone 13 Despite being a few years old, the iPhone 13 is still competitive in the smartphone photography market. The Apple iPhone 13 dual 12 MP camera is just another example of how the Apple brand has always been associated with cameras. Thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and Apple's computation photography, it captures video effectively and takes stunning portrait-style photos. The simplicity of the iPhone 13 is what makes it powerful. Although the specs might not seem as remarkable as those of other Android competitors, Apple's software optimizations guarantee that the camera performs adequately in the majority of scenarios. particularly HDR performance and color fidelity.

