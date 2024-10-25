'Mac your calendars': Apple to make multiple announcements next week

Apple hints at M4 MacBook and other Mac releases next week, potentially without a full event. A leaked unboxing video of the M4 MacBook Pro has surfaced, showcasing the new chip and specs. Rumors suggest a new Mac mini and the discontinuation of 8GB RAM MacBooks.

Mac your calendars' Apple to make multiple Mac-related announcements next week: What to expect? gcw
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Apple has indicated that you should mark next week as Mac-related, which essentially guarantees the arrival of the M4 MacBook and other Mac gadgets. Earlier this year, Apple unveiled the iPad Pro, which used the M4 CPU. More recently, the iPad Mini 7 version was shown. Therefore, the corporation may introduce the M4 updates without a full-fledged event, and it appears that the brand is content to follow the trends.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP of marketing, provided the following X post on Thursday, providing an update on the company's major launches. The post has a cheeky Mark (Mac) on your calendars along with a clear schedule for the announcement of the new Macs, which begins on Monday, November 4. Additionally, the Finder icon in his tweet has AI glow-time colors, hinting at the upcoming Apple Intelligence hardware for Mac users.

This week, Mark Gurman's story for Bloomberg was confirmed by the Apple M4 launch update. Gurman had said that Apple is unlikely to have a full-scale launch event to introduce these items and would instead invite a small group of reporters to get a hands-on look at the new Mac gadgets.

A Russian YouTuber recently leaked and unboxed the M4 MacBook Pro, claiming to have purchased the laptop prior to its release. The M4 CPU is prominently shown on the box of the MacBook Pro model in the footage, along with additional specifications like 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.Reports state that while the M4 processor will mostly boost overall performance, one Mac model will see major changes. According to the expert, a new Mac mini model may be on the horizon this year.

Since the new macOS version supports Apple Intelligence capabilities, it is rumored that Apple is discontinuing the 8GB RAM option for MacBooks and beginning its portfolio with a base of 16GB RAM going forward.

