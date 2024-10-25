Google Messages introduces spam and scam alerts: What you need to know

Google Messages is introducing five new security features to enhance user safety on Android. These features include sensitive content warnings, improved scam detection, warnings for suspicious links, contact verification, and filtering of foreign spam messages. While some features are currently in limited release, full deployment is expected in the coming months.

Five new security features have been added by Google to improve customer safety on Google Messages for Android. The majority of these capabilities are not yet generally accessible, but according to Android Authority, some are only available in specific areas. The full deployment is anticipated in the upcoming months. However, steps are already being taken to strengthen the identification of frauds pertaining to jobs and parcel deliveries.

Alerts on sensitive material

Google Messages' Sensitive Content Warning function automatically blurs images that could be nude and displays a "speed bump" alert with links and alternatives for viewing the content. When this feature is enabled, users who try to transmit or transfer potentially nude photographs using the app will be alerted about the dangers of doing so.

Improved detection of job scams and package delivery

Google has revealed that its texts app will detect spam SMS texts using on-device fraud detection technologies. Users must enable spam protection settings in order to utilize this service, which is currently only accessible to beta users. The program will either automatically move suspected spam SMS to a specified folder or alert users to possible fraud. Avoiding SMS-based frauds, like the current India Post scam, is made easier with this functionality. Under this method, victims receive messages purporting to be from India Post, stating that their items cannot be delivered because of wrong addresses, along with a link to amend their information.

Shortly after these messages are sent, scammers call the victims, urging them to click the link and take immediate action. The link leads to a fraudulent website where victims are asked to pay a nominal fee for package redelivery.

Warnings about possibly hazardous connections

The Google Messages app will notify users and prevent messages that contain links from dubious sources when they get a link from an unknown sender. According to the corporation, this functionality is presently offered as part of a test program in India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, with plans for a wider deployment later this year.

Contact confirmation

By making it more difficult for hackers to mimic a user's contacts, this feature improves security. To be sure they are speaking with the right person, users may use it to confirm the public keys of their contacts. This capability, which will allow messaging applications like Google Messages, is scheduled to be available for Android 9 and subsequent smartphones starting next year.

Keep foreign spam communications hidden.

Google Messages users will get the option to conceal messages sent by foreign senders who are not in their contact book. Once activated, this function will move scam SMS from foreign numbers to the "Spam & Blocked" area.

