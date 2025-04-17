The Apple iPhone 15 has seen significant price drops on Amazon since the iPhone 16 launch. Combining discounts, trade-ins, and credit card offers, customers can get the iPhone 15 at an incredibly low price.

The Apple iPhone 15 has often appeared in several Amazon offers since its introduction in 2023. For those who are still considering purchasing the gadget, the frequent discounts present a worthwhile chance, even if they might not always attract notice. Amazon has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) since the release of the iPhone 16 series, making it more alluring than before.

Customers may get one of Apple's well-known smartphones at a competitive price during this limited-time promotion, which combines excellent performance and design with significant savings.

iPhone 15's Amazon deal: Check out offer details

Right now, the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is available on Amazon for Rs 79,900. However, the price is reduced to Rs 61,400 after a significant 23% reduction. Customers may use Amazon's trade-in program to save even more money. For instance, trading in a well-maintained old iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB) might result in a discount of Rs 29,500, bringing the net cost of the iPhone 15 down to Rs 31,000.

Customers may also get an additional Rs 3,070 off when they use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to complete the transaction. This makes the final price even more affordable at just Rs 28,830, making it one of the greatest offers for anybody looking to update their smartphone. Customers may purchase the iPhone 15 at a much lower price by combining credit card perks with trade-in deals.

Apple iPhone 15: Specifications and features

The iPhone 15 was released in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colours and has a 6.1-inch display. With the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple kept the design from the previous versions but replaced the conventional notch with a Dynamic Island notch, which was positively welcomed.

With a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, this model offers notable enhancements over its predecessor in terms of portrait, low-light, and daytime shooting. Powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the A15 chip used in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with Pro models receiving the faster A16 chip.