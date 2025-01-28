How to use DeepSeek on laptop & smartphone? A step-by-guide to download software, system requirements & more

Chinese AI model - DeepSeek AI has quickly gained immense popularity, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the App Store for a while.

How to use DeepSeek on laptop & smartphone? A step-by-guide to download software, system requirements & more shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 7:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

Chinese AI model - DeepSeek AI has quickly gained immense popularity, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the App Store for a while. With its innovative approach to artificial intelligence and advanced capabilities, it has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and AI developers alike.

DeepSeek R1 is an open-source AI model licensed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), making it accessible to anyone.

Getting started with DeepSeek AI

Although DeepSeek has quickly garnered attention, using it requires some preparation. Here’s a step-by-step guide for those ready to dive in:

Check System Requirements:
To unleash the full potential of DeepSeek, a high-performance machine is essential. Given its reliance on heavy data processing and potential AI model training, users must ensure their systems meet the platform’s rigorous requirements.

Install and Configure:
Setting up DeepSeek involves following a series of detailed steps. The platform's open-source accessibility ensures a straightforward process, provided users have the technical expertise to navigate the initial setup.

Customize and Explore:
Once configured, the possibilities with DeepSeek R1 are virtually limitless. From experimenting with new AI solutions to deploying the platform in professional environments, users can harness its capabilities to meet diverse needs.

Operating System:

Windows 10 or later

macOS 10.15 or later

Linux (Ubuntu 18.04 or later)

Hardware Requirements:

CPU: Multi-core processor (Quad-core or higher recommended)

GPU: High-performance GPU (NVIDIA with CUDA support is typically required for AI tasks)

RAM: Minimum 8GB (16GB or more recommended for AI-related tasks)

Storage: SSD with at least 50GB free space (more space required for handling large datasets)

Software Dependencies:

Python (for model training and scripting)

CUDA Toolkit (for GPU acceleration)

Required deep learning libraries (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch)

Download DeepSeek Software

There are several models of R1 to choose from, ranging from 1.5 billion to 70 billion parameters. DeepSeek R1 costs approximately Rs 684 per million tokens. With Ollama, you can avoid the hassle of cloud subscriptions. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to install and set up DeepSeek on your Windows computer using Ollama:

Go to the official Ollama website and download the Windows installer.

Double-click the installer and follow the on-screen prompts.

Make sure you have at least 4GB of free storage space before proceeding.

Once installed, open Command Prompt on your computer. Enter the following command to start the application with debug mode enabled: $env:OLLAMA_DEBUG="1" & "ollama app.exe"

Where your data and logs are stored:

Logs and Updates: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Ollama -

Program Files: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Programmes\Ollama -

Models and Settings: %HOMEPATH%.ollama

Mac users, on the other hand, can directly download the installer from the official Ollama website. Alternatively, if you’re familiar with Homebrew, you can use the following command to install Ollama: brew install ollama.

How to use DeepSeek

To start using DeepSeek, open the Terminal app. Once it's open, type the following command: ollama run deepseek-r1:8b.

Press Enter to run the command, and DeepSeek R1 will start up, allowing you to interact with the model through the terminal interface. With this, you’ll have access to DeepSeek’s AI features.

How to access DeepSeek on web

In case you do not wish to download the software, you can simply access the AI model on web.

Simply head to https://chat.deepseek.com/sign_in

Here you will be asked to register using your email id/ number. Alternatively, you can also register using Google account.

Once registered, you can start interacting with the chatbot.

Do note that the new registrations are currently put on hold. The website reads "Due to large-scale malicious attacks on DeepSeek's services, registration may be busy. Please wait and try again. Registered users can log in normally. Thank you for your understanding and support."

How to use DeepSeek on mobile

DeepSeek app is available on Apple App Store.

DeepSeek app is available on Apple App Store. Open App Store on your iPhone>Type DeepSeek in the search bar and tap on Install. You can register on the app by setting up email ID and password.

Also read: DeepSeek EXPLAINED | How it works, who is behind it? Will it be a game-changer in AI?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nothing teases new phone launch in March; Will it be Phone 3 or Phone 3a? (WATCH) gcw

Nothing teases new phone launch in March; Will it be Phone 3 or Phone 3a? (WATCH)

Bengaluru techie's pronunciation tool for those 'shying away' from speaking Kannada wins Internet praise vkp

Bengaluru techie's pronunciation tool for those 'shying away' from speaking Kannada wins Internet praise

DeepSeek explained how it works who is behind it will it be a gamechanger in AI gcw

DeepSeek EXPLAINED | How it works, who is behind it? Will it be a game-changer in AI?

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja locked out of LinkedIn after clash with Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank, sends SOS call gcw

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja locked out of LinkedIn after clash with Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank, sends SOS call

Apple Watch band linked to cancer-causing material? Here's what Apple said gcw

Apple Watch band linked to cancer-causing material? Here's what Apple said

Recent Stories

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

Brown & Brown Stock Gains Pre-market After Upbeat Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Brown & Brown Stock Gains Pre-market After Upbeat Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon