How to use DeepSeek on laptop & smartphone? A step-by-guide to download software, system requirements & more

Chinese AI model - DeepSeek AI has quickly gained immense popularity, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the App Store for a while. With its innovative approach to artificial intelligence and advanced capabilities, it has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and AI developers alike.

DeepSeek R1 is an open-source AI model licensed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), making it accessible to anyone.

Getting started with DeepSeek AI

Although DeepSeek has quickly garnered attention, using it requires some preparation. Here’s a step-by-step guide for those ready to dive in:

Check System Requirements:

To unleash the full potential of DeepSeek, a high-performance machine is essential. Given its reliance on heavy data processing and potential AI model training, users must ensure their systems meet the platform’s rigorous requirements.

Install and Configure:

Setting up DeepSeek involves following a series of detailed steps. The platform's open-source accessibility ensures a straightforward process, provided users have the technical expertise to navigate the initial setup.

Customize and Explore:

Once configured, the possibilities with DeepSeek R1 are virtually limitless. From experimenting with new AI solutions to deploying the platform in professional environments, users can harness its capabilities to meet diverse needs.

Operating System:

Windows 10 or later

macOS 10.15 or later

Linux (Ubuntu 18.04 or later)

Hardware Requirements:

CPU: Multi-core processor (Quad-core or higher recommended)

GPU: High-performance GPU (NVIDIA with CUDA support is typically required for AI tasks)

RAM: Minimum 8GB (16GB or more recommended for AI-related tasks)

Storage: SSD with at least 50GB free space (more space required for handling large datasets)

Software Dependencies:

Python (for model training and scripting)

CUDA Toolkit (for GPU acceleration)

Required deep learning libraries (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch)

Download DeepSeek Software

There are several models of R1 to choose from, ranging from 1.5 billion to 70 billion parameters. DeepSeek R1 costs approximately Rs 684 per million tokens. With Ollama, you can avoid the hassle of cloud subscriptions. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to install and set up DeepSeek on your Windows computer using Ollama:

Go to the official Ollama website and download the Windows installer.

Double-click the installer and follow the on-screen prompts.

Make sure you have at least 4GB of free storage space before proceeding.

Once installed, open Command Prompt on your computer. Enter the following command to start the application with debug mode enabled: $env:OLLAMA_DEBUG="1" & "ollama app.exe"

Where your data and logs are stored:

Logs and Updates: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Ollama -

Program Files: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Programmes\Ollama -

Models and Settings: %HOMEPATH%.ollama

Mac users, on the other hand, can directly download the installer from the official Ollama website. Alternatively, if you’re familiar with Homebrew, you can use the following command to install Ollama: brew install ollama.

How to use DeepSeek

To start using DeepSeek, open the Terminal app. Once it's open, type the following command: ollama run deepseek-r1:8b.

Press Enter to run the command, and DeepSeek R1 will start up, allowing you to interact with the model through the terminal interface. With this, you’ll have access to DeepSeek’s AI features.

How to access DeepSeek on web

In case you do not wish to download the software, you can simply access the AI model on web.

Simply head to https://chat.deepseek.com/sign_in

Here you will be asked to register using your email id/ number. Alternatively, you can also register using Google account.

Once registered, you can start interacting with the chatbot.

Do note that the new registrations are currently put on hold. The website reads "Due to large-scale malicious attacks on DeepSeek's services, registration may be busy. Please wait and try again. Registered users can log in normally. Thank you for your understanding and support."

How to use DeepSeek on mobile

DeepSeek app is available on Apple App Store.

DeepSeek app is available on Apple App Store. Open App Store on your iPhone>Type DeepSeek in the search bar and tap on Install. You can register on the app by setting up email ID and password.

