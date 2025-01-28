DeepSeek EXPLAINED | How it works, who is behind it? Will it be a game-changer in AI?

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI chatbot, has become a top downloaded app, rivaling ChatGPT at a fraction of the development cost. Its affordability and performance have garnered attention, prompting discussions about its potential impact on the AI industry.

First Published Jan 28, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

DeepSeek, an AI-powered chatbot developed by a Chinese tech startup, has become the most downloaded free app on Apple’s App Store just weeks after its launch in January in the US. According to the company, its AI models are produced for a quarter of the cost of the finest in the US, such ChatGPT. According to reports, US corporations invest billions of dollars in AI development, while DeepSeek's researchers claim that $6 million was enough to get outcomes that were equivalent. Experts and business observers have taken notice of this glaring pricing difference.

Who is behind DeepSeek?

DeepSeek is an AI firm that was established in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. Liang Wenfeng, its CEO, is also a co-founder of High-Flyer, a leading hedge fund in China that specializes in quantitative trading powered by artificial intelligence. Because of its creative appearance and attractiveness as a rival to ChatGPT, DeepSeek's AI assistant shot to the top of the free software charts on Apple's iPhone store. The US IT sector has taken notice of DeepSeek's success, which US President Donald Trump has referred to as a "wake-up call."

Why is DeepSeek causing a stir?

Chinese IT companies hurried to develop their own AI-powered chatbots once OpenAI's ChatGPT was released in late 2022. According to the Chinese startup, the two models, DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1, which have received high accolades from Silicon Valley leaders and engineers at US tech companies, are comparable to OpenAI and Meta's most sophisticated models.

They're also less expensive to use. According to a post on DeepSeek's official WeChat account, the DeepSeek-R1, which was published last week, is 20–50 times less expensive to operate than the OpenAI o1 model, depending on the assignment.

How to use DeepSeek?

With unlimited access and no use limitations like ChatGPT's free plan, DeepSeek is totally free. Because there are no membership costs and users may engage freely, it's a really alluring choice. DeepSeek is simple to use; you can download it from the App Store or visit [chat.deepseek.com](https://chat.deepseek.com) to access it online.

1. Launch your preferred web browser and navigate to [chat.deepseek.com](https://chat.deepseek.com).
2. Log in using your Google account.
3. You'll find an interface similar to ChatGPT's, where you can type questions into a dialogue box and receive instant responses from the AI chatbot.

