    Lucknow: PUBG-addict teen, who shot mom for stopping him from playing, waited for her to die

    According to reports, the child fatally shot his mother on Saturday and kept her body locked inside a room of their house here for two days before telling his father, an Army officer stationed in West Bengal, about the tragedy.

    Lucknow PUBG addict teen who shot mom for stopping him from playing waited for her to die gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    A 16-year-old kid shot his mother dead because she prevented him from playing the online game PUBG. According to the police, the youngster was addicted to the online game and couldn't bear the thought of his mother keeping him from playing it, so he shot her dead.

    Police said they found the woman's half decomposed body on Tuesday night and submitted it for a post-mortem. The teen was arrested.

    According to reports, the child fatally shot his mother on Saturday and kept her body locked inside a room of their house here for two days before telling his father, an Army officer stationed in West Bengal, about the tragedy.

    Kashim Abdi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated that his 16-year-old son, who murdered Sadhna Singh, was interviewed once again. During this round of interrogation, he stated that the handgun was kept in the same room's cabinet. At approximately 2 o'clock, he snatched the key from the mother's fingers and took the revolver from the closet, along with magazines and ammunition.

    According to Dainik Bhaskar, the accused stated that his mother began weeping after being shot. He left her in that state and went to another room with his sister. Because the teen boy did not want to shoot another shot, he waited for his mother to die. He checked the room every hour and saw his mother in pain, but he never considered saving her life.

    Reports further reveal that he used to go close and place his palm on the nose to observe if the breath stopped or not. He checked her breath eight times in ten hours. When he returned at noon, there was no movement in the mother's body, and the son was then certain that his mother had died.

    His nine-year-old sister was also at home at the time of the occurrence. According to authorities, he allegedly warned her not to tell anybody about the event and used a room freshener to mask the stench of the rotting body.

    The deceased used to live in the house with her two children. Her JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) spouse is now stationed in West Bengal. "The 16-year-old lad was hooked to the internet game PUBG. He explained that his mother used to prevent him from playing the game, which is why he killed her. The child killed his mother using his father's licenced weapon," he claimed.

    According to authorities, the kid shot her mother dead on Saturday night before taking her younger sister to another room. He bolted the door to the room where the corpse was found.

    In India, mobile game addiction is growing epidemic. Last week, a boy in Hyderabad was arrested for stealing Rs 36 lakh from his mother's accounts in order to purchase mobile phone credits. PUBG is one of the world's most popular smartphone games. Tancent, a Chinese game company, launched it. It is an online multiplayer game in which participants shoot each other. In India, the game was outlawed. In India, BGMI, a game developed by the same firm, has taken the position of PUBG. Its format is identical to that of PUBG.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
