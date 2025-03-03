GTA 6 coming in September? Check India, Dubai LEAKED price and other details of most-awaited game

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is anticipated to release in September 2025, featuring an expansive open world and a captivating narrative. Leaks suggest a higher price point and the return of Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida.

GTA 6 coming in September? Check India, Dubai leaked price and other details of most-awaited game gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will finally be released by Rockstar Games, and fans everywhere are excitedly anticipating its release. New information on the game's release date, cost, and features has surfaced following years of conjecture and leaks. GTA 6 will have an expansive open world, breathtaking next-generation visuals, and a captivating narrative. Here's what to expect from its expected September 2025 launch, including pricing, gameplay mechanics, and system requirements.

GTA 6: When will it release?

GTA 6 may be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 17, 2025, according to sources. However, Rockstar Games has a history of releasing PC versions later, like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, so users may have to wait until 2026.

Also Read | GTA 6, Assassin's Creed and more: Check out top 5 games that should be on your watchlist

GTA 6: Pricing leaked?

According to leaks, Grand Theft Auto 6 will cost more than its predecessors. The following is an estimate of the cost for various regions:
Rs 5,999 to Rs 7,299 in India
USA: between $70 and $100
Canada: 90 to 120 Canadian dollars
AED 259 to AED 369 in Dubai

Also Read | 'One last drive': GTA 5 gamers get ready for final ride before GTA 6 release | Check VIRAL post

Nearer to debut, Rockstar Games is anticipated to reveal the official price.

GTA 6: What else do we know?

Vice City will return in Grand Theft Auto 6, but this time it will take place in the fictional state of Leonida. According to leaks, this will be the biggest GTA map yet, with a variety of landscapes, dynamic settings, and interactive areas. GTA 6 will include a female protagonist named Lucia for the first time in the series. She will play with a male companion in a dual-character narrative mode. It is anticipated that the game will include:

  • Improved physics and AI for more lifelike character interactions.
  • Police pursuits are becoming unpredictable due to a new and enhanced wanted system.
  • NPC behavior is more realistic and responds to player activities in a dynamic manner.

Also Read | GTA 6 isn’t the only big release! Check out THESE 6 exciting Take-Two titles

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera to compete against OnePlus 13 check India launch date and time gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price, design, camera comparison gcw

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price, design, camera comparison

GTA 6, Assassin's Creed and more: Check out top 5 games that should be on your watchlist gcw

GTA 6, Assassin's Creed and more: Check out top 5 games that should be on your watchlist

iPhone 16e launched without MagSafe what is the reason behind apple move gcw

iPhone 16e launched without MagSafe – What’s the reason behind Apple’s move?

Recent Stories

Beat the heat! Tamil Nadu electricity board shares top AC energy-saving tips for summer gcw

Beat the heat! Tamil Nadu electricity board shares top AC energy-saving tips for summer

Headache Guide: Pain in different areas of head; Indications, causes and more MEG

Headache Guide: Pain in different areas of head; Indications, causes and more

Budget travel alert! Air India Express offers flight tickets starting at just Rs 1535 AJR

Budget travel alert! Air India Express offers flight tickets starting at just Rs 1,535!

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe ATG

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE shk

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE

Recent Videos

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

Video Icon