GTA 6 coming in September? Check India, Dubai LEAKED price and other details of most-awaited game

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is anticipated to release in September 2025, featuring an expansive open world and a captivating narrative. Leaks suggest a higher price point and the return of Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will finally be released by Rockstar Games, and fans everywhere are excitedly anticipating its release. New information on the game's release date, cost, and features has surfaced following years of conjecture and leaks. GTA 6 will have an expansive open world, breathtaking next-generation visuals, and a captivating narrative. Here's what to expect from its expected September 2025 launch, including pricing, gameplay mechanics, and system requirements.

GTA 6: When will it release?

GTA 6 may be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 17, 2025, according to sources. However, Rockstar Games has a history of releasing PC versions later, like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, so users may have to wait until 2026.

GTA 6: Pricing leaked?

According to leaks, Grand Theft Auto 6 will cost more than its predecessors. The following is an estimate of the cost for various regions:

Rs 5,999 to Rs 7,299 in India

USA: between $70 and $100

Canada: 90 to 120 Canadian dollars

AED 259 to AED 369 in Dubai

Nearer to debut, Rockstar Games is anticipated to reveal the official price.

GTA 6: What else do we know?

Vice City will return in Grand Theft Auto 6, but this time it will take place in the fictional state of Leonida. According to leaks, this will be the biggest GTA map yet, with a variety of landscapes, dynamic settings, and interactive areas. GTA 6 will include a female protagonist named Lucia for the first time in the series. She will play with a male companion in a dual-character narrative mode. It is anticipated that the game will include:

Improved physics and AI for more lifelike character interactions.

Police pursuits are becoming unpredictable due to a new and enhanced wanted system.

NPC behavior is more realistic and responds to player activities in a dynamic manner.

