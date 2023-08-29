Google vs Meta vs Apple: Which company pays better?

Google and Meta usually give higher pay to their software engineers compared to other major tech companies, as per Blind, an anonymous website for tech employees. The report claims that Apple and Microsoft, on the other hand, typically pay the least to new engineers.

According to the research, entry-level engineers are paid more on average by Amazon, Google, and Meta than by Apple and Microsoft. Average salaries at Amazon, Google, and Meta are $159,000, $184,000, and $179,000. The average salary for entry-level engineers at Apple is $142,000, whereas that of Microsoft is $141,000.

Apple and Microsoft pay the least on average for entry-level engineers, but for senior engineers, compensation becomes more comparable across the industry.

Each employment level, including professional, senior, staff, and principal, has a similar tendency. Blind, however, discovered some more intriguing information from the data. Apple, meanwhile, has “less competitive” pay levels than other companies, but its pay tiers and job levels are more “consistent and fair.”

"Meta engineers appear to level up the fastest and have some of the highest pay," it added. The data is based on compensation packages self-reported by Blind users from January of last year to this month.

The survey also revealed that Amazon's pay ranges for engineers are the broadest and that promotions might take longer than those of its competitors.

Additionally, Microsoft offers multiple tiers of employment for software developers, which can enable the business to provide additional promotions. Software developers can work at a variety of levels at Microsoft, which may provide the business more leeway to offer promotions. Up until staff software engineer, however, their overall salary is lower than that of their colleagues, according to the report.

The full breakdown of the data can be found on Blind’s website.

