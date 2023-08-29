Nothing sub-brand CMF to launch smartwatches, earbuds on September 26; Here's what you can expect

New sub-brand CMF by Nothing is set to launch its first three devices - a smartwatch, earbuds, and a charger, globally on September 26. Two of the company's main upcoming products - a smartwatch and earbuds - have been registered with India's Bureau of Standards.

A recent leak has now provided us with images of these earbuds and the smartwatch, along with a 65W GaN charger. According to this leak, these three products will represent CMF by Nothing's first lineup and will all be on sale starting on September 26. The earphones are anticipated to cost INR 3,500, the charger INR 3,000, and the wristwatch is rumoured to cost Rs 4,500.

It is anticipated that the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro will include a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with an Always-on Display function. The watch has a casing made of aluminium alloy, a 50 Hz refresh rate, 100 watch faces, and 110 sports modes. Its maximum brightness is 600 nits. It has a blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracker, stress monitor, and Bluetooth 5.3 with AI noise cancellation for calls. The watch offers GPS functionality, water and dust resistance (IP68), and a 330 mAh battery with a 13-day battery life when the Always-on Display is switched off.

The CMF by Nothing Buds Pro boast outstanding 45dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and "Ultra Bass technology." These earphones' 55 mAh batteries enable them to play music continuously for up to 11 hours even when ANC is disabled. The buds each include three HD microphones. The earbuds have quick charging capabilities; a 10-minute charge gives 3.5 hours of usage. The 460 mAh charging case offers an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

The design language used by CMF by Nothing for these goods is lively and colourful in contrast to Nothing's transparent design philosophy. The sub-brand appears to be embracing vibrant colours.

