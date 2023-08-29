Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing sub-brand CMF to launch smartwatches, earbuds on September 26; Here's what you can expect

    New sub-brand CMF by Nothing is set to launch its first three devices - a smartwatch, earbuds, and a charger, globally on September 26. Two of the company's main upcoming products - a smartwatch and earbuds - have been registered with India's Bureau of Standards.
     

    Nothing sub brand CMF to launch smartwatches earbuds on September 26 Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    A new, cost-effective sub-brand named CMF by Nothing was introduced earlier this month by the Carl Pei-led Nothing. According to reports, Nothing will probably market inexpensive goods under the CMF name. In fact, the rising business has already gotten two of its core goods into the Bureau of Indian Standards.According to sources, the Bureau of Indian Standards has authorised the registration of a wristwatch and a set of headphones. 

    A recent leak has now provided us with images of these earbuds and the smartwatch, along with a 65W GaN charger.  According to this leak, these three products will represent CMF by Nothing's first lineup and will all be on sale starting on September 26. The earphones are anticipated to cost INR 3,500, the charger INR 3,000, and the wristwatch is rumoured to cost Rs 4,500.

    Also Read | Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition with 64MP camera, leather panel launched; Check specs & price

    It is anticipated that the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro will include a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with an Always-on Display function. The watch has a casing made of aluminium alloy, a 50 Hz refresh rate, 100 watch faces, and 110 sports modes. Its maximum brightness is 600 nits. It has a blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracker, stress monitor, and Bluetooth 5.3 with AI noise cancellation for calls. The watch offers GPS functionality, water and dust resistance (IP68), and a 330 mAh battery with a 13-day battery life when the Always-on Display is switched off.

     

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature titanium chassis, likely to weigh less: Report

    The CMF by Nothing Buds Pro boast outstanding 45dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and "Ultra Bass technology." These earphones' 55 mAh batteries enable them to play music continuously for up to 11 hours even when ANC is disabled. The buds each include three HD microphones. The earbuds have quick charging capabilities; a 10-minute charge gives 3.5 hours of usage. The 460 mAh charging case offers an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

    The design language used by CMF by Nothing for these goods is lively and colourful in contrast to Nothing's transparent design philosophy. The sub-brand appears to be embracing vibrant colours.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display specifications leaked

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition with 64MP camera leather panel launched Check specs price gcw

    Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition with 64MP camera, leather panel launched; Check specs & price

    iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature titanium chassis likely to weigh less Report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature titanium chassis, likely to weigh less: Report

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display specifications leaked screen size processor camera details out gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display specifications leaked

    Jio Bharat phone goes on sale available on Amazon at Rs 999 Check out price features more gcw

    Jio Bharat phone available on Amazon at Rs 999; Check out price, features & more

    Vivo V29e with 50MP selfie camera 44W fast charging launched Check features price other details gcw

    Vivo V29e with 50MP selfie camera, 44W fast charging launched; Check features, price & other details

    Recent Stories

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 special foods to share with your siblings MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 special foods to share with your siblings

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul set to miss India's first two games osf

    Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul set to miss India's first two games

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood AJR

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood

    Inception to Dark: 7 best sci-fi thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime ADC

    Inception to Dark: 7 best sci-fi thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon