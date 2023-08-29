Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature titanium chassis, likely to weigh less: Report

    The company's next-generation smartphones are expected to arrive in September. The Pro models are also tipped to bear a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel used on the iPhone 14 Pro and earlier handsets.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to be lighter than their predecessors, according to leading reports. The company's newest smartphones are anticipated to ship in September and feature a few noteworthy mechanical improvements, like Apple a contemporary USB Type-C connection. The Pro versions are also believed to feature a titanium casing rather than the stainless steel found on the iPhone 14 Pro and older devices. As a result, the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could drop by up to 8 percent when compared with previous models.

    According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro will weigh 191g, which is less than the 206g weight of the model it replaces, the iPhone 14 Pro.  The iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, might weigh 221g, which would make it lighter than the 240g iPhone 14 Pro Max. These reflect a decline for the Pro and Pro Max versions of 7.2 and 7.9 percent, respectively.

    It's important to keep in mind that these are only speculations and that Apple has not yet released any information about the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even if the predictions are true, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will only feel slightly lighter than their predecessors. However, it could help offset the weight of an additional protective case on these smartphones. 

    Additionally, they are anticipated to continue to weigh more than the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which are anticipated to have an aluminium chassis.According to a recent source, Apple plans to launch two new colour options with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in addition to the speculated transition to the titanium chassis. While the current Gold and Deep Purple colorways may be dropped, the phones are anticipated to debut in new Dark Blue and Titan Grey colour choices.

     

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
