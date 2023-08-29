Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition with 64MP camera, leather panel launched; Check specs & price

    Tecno has launched a special edition model of the CAMON 20 – Avocado Art Edition in India, featuring a captivating fusion of embossed textures, artistic graffiti, and a premium leather finish in a refreshing yet soothing green colour.
     

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition was launched in India as a new variant of the original smartphone that was launched in India earlier this year.  The back panel of the phone has artwork and a leather finish with an embossed texture. Only the green colour option is offered for the brand-new Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition smartphone. However, it comes with the same features and technical details as the original Camon 20 smartphone, which is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

    The leather back of the dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition has graffiti and an embossed texture. The smartphone comes pre-installed with HiOS 13.0, which is based on Android 13. A 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen is one of its characteristics. Under the hood, the phone has an 8GB RAM and a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

    The triple back camera system of the Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition has a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a QVGA tertiary camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for taking selfies and using video chat.

     

    The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and a 33W wired charging-compatible 5,000GB inbuilt storage capacity as well. The phone has 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector as choices for connectivity. In addition, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification, an accelerometer, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and other capabilities. 

    The cost of the recently released Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition in India is Rs. 15,999. It will be possible to buy the phone via Amazon.com. It hasn't yet been added to the e-commerce website, though. The handset is also available for purchase at retail establishments. One 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage option is offered.

