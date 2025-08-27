Google Translate is incorporating AI to personalize language learning. The app will offer customized courses based on user proficiency and learning goals, starting with Spanish and French for English speakers and vice-versa.

Google is adding more features to the Google Translate app. AI will now be used by the app to assist users in learning any language on the site. This places language-learning tools like Duolingo in direct competition with Google Translate. Google Translate uses AI exclusively to customise courses for users, in contrast to conventional language learning applications. The first step is to tap the app's Practice button. After that, the user will be given the choice to choose between Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced proficiency levels in the language they are attempting to learn.

After that, the app will enquire as to why you are learning the language. Users have the option of selecting one of the pre-existing alternatives or typing in the scenario. AI will then match a curriculum tailored to your needs based on this information. Similar to programs like Duolingo, users will have access to speaking and listening drills. The exercises, however, will be determined by the course's predetermined requirements.

Beginning this week, Google will make this capability available to beta testers on iOS and Android. It will only provide Spanish and French practice classes for English speakers for the time being. English will be practiced by speakers of Portuguese, Spanish, and French.

Live Translation Feature Added

Google Translate's Live Translations tool is another recent addition. This will enable real-time AI conversation between people who speak two distinct languages. Similar to the live translation function on the Pixel 10, customers will receive real-time audio and transcription while conversing. When creating the translated audio, Google Translate's AI does not attempt to mimic the user's voice or tone.

According to Google, this functionality will enable users to communicate more naturally using the app. According to the business, the software would filter out background noise, making it simpler to have conversations even in crowded places like airports.