Google's Gemini app receives a major AI image editing upgrade, allowing users to reimagine images in new contexts and combine multiple images. The upgrade also introduces practical applications like visualizing home renovations.

Going bananas is a reference to Google's latest upgrade for the AI image editing tool on Gemini. This week, all users will be able to access Google DeepMind's new AI picture model on the Gemini app. Everyone now has the opportunity to use and experiment with the new editing tool, which Google claims has been making users go crazy with its early iterations. The Gemini app serves as the company's clear path to all of these enhancements, which it has been rushing to implement with new AI functions.

What Do You Get With Google’s New AI Image Editing Upgrade?

According to Google, the latest version of picture editing overcomes the shortcomings of previous iterations in terms of accuracy and dexterity with details. You can now submit a picture to Gemini, which may be of your pet or yourself, and Google will help you envision it in other settings or with new clothes.

You could just be edited into a spacesuit and sent soaring, or you might be placed on a crowded playground. "Reimagine" is the essential word for the prompt. After that, you can describe what the picture should give.

The latest Gemini update goes much beyond the standard modifications. By simply asking the AI model to place both persons in the same situation, you may combine two images to create a new one. Take a picture of a female and dog sitting in a park, for example, melding into one image.

Additionally, Gemini is introducing new applications for AI picture editing, such as multi-edits, which might be useful for homeowners wishing to repaint or repair their homes. After asking Gemini to paint the walls, you may add furniture like a sofa or lamp to see how it will appear in the room.

