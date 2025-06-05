Millions of people use Gmail to get emails, offers, and other information about products. However, Google is already investigating methods to simplify its mailing client, and artificial intelligence is most likely the solution to its issues. Demis Hassabis, the head of Google DeepMind, acknowledges the difficulties faced by regular users and says the company is working behind the scenes to provide a framework that would allow AI to handle your emails and maybe even intelligently respond to them. Speaking at a recent event in London, Hassabis gave some tidbits on how the new AI system will streamline the process and hinted at a reduction in the usage of Gmail in many respects.

Gmail to get more AI features: What did DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis say?

On the margins of the event, Hassabis was cited as stating, "The thing I really want, and we're working on, is can we have a next-generation email." He even discusses getting rid of emails and says he would be prepared to spend a lot of money to do it.

Essentially acting as a digital personal assistant, the system would automatically handle routine communications, reply in the user's voice, and aid in prioritizing what need immediate attention. Hassabis clarified, “Something that would just understand what the routine emails are, and answer in your style – and maybe make some of the easier decisions.”

With the aid of summaries, intelligent responses, and other features, Gmail has also introduced an AI layer, as some of you may already be aware. However, based on Hassabis' assertion, the business may be working on something new and more intelligent in the background, which we could see launch soon.

The Google AI head provides us with a blueprint of how this AI-powered system would alter the dynamics of email management, but he does not disclose the specific intentions. According to him, the new model would concentrate on identifying your tendencies and reacting to them in a customised manner.

They even wish to make it simpler to respond to the majority of emails so that individuals may concentrate on the information that requires their immediate attention. Though there is need for a new model to assist users simplify their mailing experience, Google has been able to incorporate some AI into its present systems.