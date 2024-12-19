Stay safe! Google warns of Gmail scam, suggests safety tips you need to know

Beware of festive Gmail scams! Learn how to identify phishing emails, fake shipping notifications, and charity fraud. Protect yourself with Gmail's security features and stay safe this Christmas.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Google is warning Gmail users to be on the lookout for festive scams as the Christmas season gets underway. The business is emphasizing the security protections that are already included in Gmail and providing helpful advice to assist customers stay safe from bogus emails.

"Users reported 35% fewer scams (phishing, malware, etc.) hitting inboxes during the first month of the holiday season compared to last year, thanks to new Gmail security features we launched over the past year." Google stated in a blog post that millions more unsolicited and potentially harmful messages were banned before they even made it to users' inboxes.

Also Read | Gaming on a budget? 5 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

article_image2

What are the different scams?

1. Phishing scams: These emails frequently appear to be order confirmations or greetings from reputable businesses. They can include harmful attachments or URLs that could infect your device with malware or steal your personal data.

2. False shipping notifications: To fool you into clicking on links or divulging private information like credit card numbers or passwords, scammers may pose as delivery providers.

Also Read | Oppo Find X8 vs Vivo X200: Specs, features, performance and more compared

3. Phishing charity appeals: By impersonating respectable nonprofits, these emails take advantage of people's generosity. Before making an online donation, always do your homework about the organisation.

article_image3

What are Gmail's security features?

Thankfully, Gmail has a number of strong security mechanisms to shield users against fraud:

1. Spam filters: A large percentage of spam and phishing emails are automatically filtered out of Gmail.

Also Read  |  WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

2. Labels with cautions: A lot of dubious emails have obvious warnings like "Be careful with this message" or "External sender."

3. Two-factor authentication: Even if someone knows your password, it will be more difficult for them to access your account thanks to this additional security measure.

 

article_image4

How to stay safe?

1. Watch out for unwanted emails: Avoid opening attachments or clicking links in emails from senders you don't recognize.

2. Check the addresses of senders: Before clicking on anything, be sure the email address is correct. Official domains are used by legitimate businesses.

Also Read |  Rs 1.94 crore GONE! Senior citizen held under 'digital arrest' for days; Here's what happened

3. Avoid feeling compelled to act quickly: Scammers frequently instill a sense of urgency in order to coerce you into making errors.

4. Do your homework before giving: To make sure a charity is legitimate, do your homework on them online before making a donation.

5. Report questionable emails: To help Google improve its spam filters, report any strange emails.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple to introduce foldable iPhone in 2026, likely to be sleeker and cheaper: Report gcw

Apple to introduce foldable iPhone in 2026, likely to be sleeker and cheaper: Report

Meta CEO Mark zuckerberg spotted wearing worlds thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore know about Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra watch gwc

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing world’s thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore (WATCH)

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features? gcw

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Apple budget iPhone SE 4 set to come with OLED display, 48MP rear camera: Reports gcw

Apple's budget iPhone SE 4 set to come with OLED display, 48MP rear camera: Reports

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's gorgeous saree looks for weddings, parties RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's gorgeous saree looks for weddings, parties

Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee to Pankaj: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024 NTI

Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024

Banking hours in Madhya Pradesh to change from January 2025; Check details gcw

Banking hours in Madhya Pradesh to change from January 2025; Check details

West Bengal govt gifts employees 6% DA raise to ring in New Year; check details AJR

West Bengal govt gifts employees 6% DA raise to ring in New Year; check details

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave shk

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon