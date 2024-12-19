Stay safe! Google warns of Gmail scam, suggests safety tips you need to know

Beware of festive Gmail scams! Learn how to identify phishing emails, fake shipping notifications, and charity fraud. Protect yourself with Gmail's security features and stay safe this Christmas.

Google is warning Gmail users to be on the lookout for festive scams as the Christmas season gets underway. The business is emphasizing the security protections that are already included in Gmail and providing helpful advice to assist customers stay safe from bogus emails. "Users reported 35% fewer scams (phishing, malware, etc.) hitting inboxes during the first month of the holiday season compared to last year, thanks to new Gmail security features we launched over the past year." Google stated in a blog post that millions more unsolicited and potentially harmful messages were banned before they even made it to users' inboxes.

What are the different scams? 1. Phishing scams: These emails frequently appear to be order confirmations or greetings from reputable businesses. They can include harmful attachments or URLs that could infect your device with malware or steal your personal data. 2. False shipping notifications: To fool you into clicking on links or divulging private information like credit card numbers or passwords, scammers may pose as delivery providers. 3. Phishing charity appeals: By impersonating respectable nonprofits, these emails take advantage of people's generosity. Before making an online donation, always do your homework about the organisation.

What are Gmail's security features? Thankfully, Gmail has a number of strong security mechanisms to shield users against fraud: 1. Spam filters: A large percentage of spam and phishing emails are automatically filtered out of Gmail. 2. Labels with cautions: A lot of dubious emails have obvious warnings like "Be careful with this message" or "External sender." 3. Two-factor authentication: Even if someone knows your password, it will be more difficult for them to access your account thanks to this additional security measure.





How to stay safe? 1. Watch out for unwanted emails: Avoid opening attachments or clicking links in emails from senders you don't recognize. 2. Check the addresses of senders: Before clicking on anything, be sure the email address is correct. Official domains are used by legitimate businesses. 3. Avoid feeling compelled to act quickly: Scammers frequently instill a sense of urgency in order to coerce you into making errors. 4. Do your homework before giving: To make sure a charity is legitimate, do your homework on them online before making a donation. 5. Report questionable emails: To help Google improve its spam filters, report any strange emails.

