    Google leases new office in Bengaluru for monthly rent of Rs 4 crore: Report

    Google has leased a 649,000-square-foot office in Bengaluru, India, with a monthly rent of Rs 4,02,38,000. This is part of its broader strategy to expand in India, including office space in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and plans to manufacture Pixel smartphones and drones locally, demonstrating a strong long-term commitment to the Indian market.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 28, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Google has taken a significant step to expand its footprint in India by leasing a 649,000-square-foot office space in Alembic City, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The tech giant will be paying Rs 62 per square foot, resulting in a substantial monthly rent of Rs 4,02,38,000. This office comes with a lock-in period of three years, meaning Google is committed to this space for at least that duration.

    This new lease follows recent changes in Google’s workforce. Earlier this month, the company let go of several key employees from its US offices, shifting some positions to India instead. This move is part of Google's broader strategy to increase its presence in the country.

    After iPhone, Google Pixel smartphone will be 'Made in India'; Check all details

    In addition to the new Bengaluru office, Google renewed its lease in 2022 for 600,000 square feet of office space in Hyderabad under its subsidiary, Google Connect Services India Pvt. Ltd. Moreover, Google has agreed to lease 1.3 million square feet of office space from Bagmane Developers in Bengaluru.

    As of 2020, Google's office space portfolio in India had grown to 3.5 million square feet. Currently, the company operates in five cities across India, with a total real estate footprint of 9.3 million square feet. This expansion demonstrates Google’s long-term commitment to the Indian market.

    REVEALED! Here's how Google is tackling smartphone theft issue with Android 15

    In addition to office space expansion, Google plans to manufacture smartphones at a Foxconn facility in Tamil Nadu. Production of Pixel smartphones in India is expected to begin with the Pixel 8 model. The company also aims to start drone production in the state, further diversifying its operations.

    At the Google for India conference held last year, Google initially revealed its plans to start manufacturing Pixel phones in India, a move that aligns with the country’s push for local production.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 3:55 PM IST
