Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google layoff: Employee of 16 years sacked by deactivating his account at 3 am; Read full story

    Justin Moore, who worked as an Engineering Manager at Google, shared that he had not received any prior warning about the layoffs. Moore, who has been a part of Google for more than sixteen years, shares that his account was deactivated suddenly in the middle of the night. Read full story here: 

    Google layoff Employee of 16 years sacked by deactivating his account at 3 am Read full story gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 7:53 PM IST

    A manager of software engineering at Google claims that after more than 16 years of employment, he was fired abruptly with no prior notice given and just the unexpected deactivation of his account. Justin Moore, who is based in Washington DC, wrote on his LinkedIn profile that his account was automatically deactivated at 3 am on January 20.

    "I haven't received any of the other communications the boilerplate "you've been let go" website (which I now also can't access) said I should receive," he added. Moore described his experience at Google as largely "great" in his reflections. He expressed his pride in the work his teams accomplished.

    "I got to work with some great people and really help a lot of our users around the world in the Civics and Elections space," Moore wrote. "I was so incredibly fortunate."

    Also Read | Microsoft layoff: 'After working for over 21 years...' Indian man pens heartfelt note after being fired

    Moore began his career at Google in 2006 as a senior software developer, according to his LinkedIn page. He received a promotion as software engineering manager in 2019.
    This serves as further evidence that your job is not your life and that your employer, particularly huge, faceless companies like Google, views you as completely disposable. Live, not work, he said.

    Many LinkedIn members showed Moore their support.

    It transpires that he wasn't the only long-tenured worker who was abruptly let go. Richard Hay, a different Google staff engineer who worked there for 15.5 years before being sacked in a similar fashion to Moore, commented on his post.

    Also Read | Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 employees; Read Sundar Pichai's full statement

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the business will let go of over 12,000 workers in an email to staff members. "We've made the decision to cut 12,000 positions from our staff. To those affected workers in the US, we have already sent a separate email. This procedure will take longer in other nations owing to customs and legislation there," he stated. The impacted employees will get a severance compensation, he added.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 7:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Reno 8T Smartphone may get 100MP camera fingerprint scanner more India launch soon gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone may get 100MP camera, fingerprint scanner & more; India launch soon

    Elon Musk Twitter will translate recommend amazing tweets from people in other countries gcw

    Elon Musk: Twitter will translate, recommend 'amazing' tweets from people in 'other' countries

    Apple may introduce low cost iPad to take on rival Google and Amazon Details here gcw

    Apple may introduce low-cost iPad to take on rival Google and Amazon; Details here

    Microsoft layoff After working for over 21 years Indian man Prashant Kamani pens heartfelt note on Linkedin after being fired gcw

    Microsoft layoff: 'After working for over 21 years...' Indian man pens heartfelt note after being fired

    Twitter introduces its annual subscription plan for verified badge over Rs 6800 Know details here gcw

    Twitter introduces its annual subscription plan for verified badge at $84; Know details here

    Recent Stories

    Kantara 2: Hombale Films reveals prequel film; know the release date and shooting details

    Kantara 2: Hombale Films reveals prequel film; know the release date and shooting details

    WATCH Two female police officers thrash elderly teacher in Bihar DCW chief seeks action gcw

    WATCH: Two female police officers thrash elderly teacher in Bihar, DCW chief seeks action

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Raipur/2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad

    Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday check out his post Twitterati cant keep calm gcw

    Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday, check out his post; Twitterati can't keep calm

    Sushmita Sen has bought a new Mercedes; check it out vma

    Sushmita Sen has bought a new Mercedes; check it out

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon