Google bringing back Street View to India, collaborates with Tech Mahindra, Genesys

Google stated that the service will be offered in ten cities at first, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar, with ambitions to expand it to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022.

Google announced on July 27 that it is relaunching Street View on Google Maps in India, more than a decade after the service was halted due to a lack of government security clearances. This time, the internet behemoth is teaming up with two Indian companies, 3D mapping content and geospatial solutions business Genesys International and IT services firm Tech Mahindra, to bring the service to Indian users.

The launch of Street View in India marks the first time Google has collaborated with local partners to provide the service to users, a strategy that the company aims to replicate in other regions of the world.

Users may use this function by opening the Google Maps app, zooming into any of these cities, and touching the region they want to see. The goal is to provide people an experience similar to strolling down the street on their PC or mobile phone.

According to the corporation, it has leased new images from its local partners spanning over 150,000 kilometres throughout these 10 locations. It also intends to provide Street View APIs to local developers in order to assist them in providing richer mapping experiences in their services.

True, Google Maps has provided 360-degree Street View images throughout the nation, albeit in a limited capacity. Through a cooperation with the Archaeological Survey of India in 2013, it now offers these images for various landmarks including the Taj Mahal, Khajuraho, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, and Ajanta and Ellora Caves, as well as select private properties such as Sula Vineyards. The service is presently offered in over 40 countries worldwide.