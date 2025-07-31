Google will invest $6 billion in Andhra Pradesh to build Asia's largest data centre in Visakhapatnam. The 1-GW facility will run on renewable energy and marks Google's first major data infrastructure project in India.

Google is planning to invest $6 billion in Andhra Pradesh to build Asia's largest data centre. The massive facility will be located in the port city of Visakhapatnam and will include a renewable energy plant to power its operations. This is Google’s first such investment in India and is part of its broader push to expand its data capacity across Asia.

Google’s biggest data centre in Asia

According to Andhra Pradesh government sources cited by Reuters, the Google data centre will have a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW). Out of the total $6 billion investment, $2 billion will be used specifically for renewable energy infrastructure.

Once completed, it will be the largest data centre in Asia in terms of both size and investment. This facility is also a part of Google’s bigger plan to expand its data operations in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Andhra Pradesh is betting big on data

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, has confirmed that the state has already secured agreements for 1.6 GW of data centres, and aims to reach 6 GW over the next five years.

He added that the 1.6 GW capacity will become operational within the next 24 months, more than the current capacity of all existing data centres in India combined, which stands at 1.4 GW.

Cable landing stations in Visakhapatnam

To boost digital infrastructure, the Andhra Pradesh government is also working to set up three cable landing stations in Visakhapatnam. These stations are essential for high-speed global internet connectivity, as they handle data from undersea cables.

Lokesh said their goal is to build a cable network twice the size of what Mumbai currently has.

Focus on green energy, but some coal too

Powering data centres requires a huge amount of electricity. Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is preparing to generate up to 10 GW of power to support future data centres. A majority of this energy will be from renewable sources, offering companies like Google a greener option.

However, he also mentioned that some power will come from coal plants to ensure round-the-clock, reliable supply.

Tech boom in Andhra Pradesh

After the 2014 split that created Telangana, Andhra Pradesh lost its capital Hyderabad and many major tech hubs. Since then, it has been trying to attract big investments to rebuild its economy.

Google’s project could mark a turning point, helping Andhra Pradesh emerge as a new tech and data hub in India.

A tech leap for India

If confirmed, Google's $6 billion investment will not just change the tech landscape of Andhra Pradesh but also make India a major player in Asia’s digital infrastructure game. With strong green energy plans and growing data capacity, Visakhapatnam might soon be the next big thing in cloud technology.