5 reasons why Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru is a must-visit

Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru redefines workplace innovation with sustainable architecture, advanced tech integration, and vibrant workspaces. Featuring smart design, local craftsmanship, and eco-conscious operations, Ananta embodies Google’s vision for the future of work while strengthening India's tech landscape.

5 reasons why Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru is a must-visit ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 9:23 PM IST

Google's newly inaugurated Ananta campus in Bengaluru is more than just an office — it's a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and architectural brilliance. Designed to foster creativity and collaboration, Ananta reflects Google’s long-term commitment to India's growing digital and tech ecosystem.

From cutting-edge workplace design to eco-friendly infrastructure, here’s why this campus is a must-visit:

1. A next-generation workplace for innovation

Ananta is not just an office; it’s a game-changing workplace designed for collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving. The city-grid structure and open spaces encourage a culture of idea-sharing, making it one of Google’s most advanced workspaces globally.

Also read: Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name

2. Sabha: The heart of Ananta

At the center of the campus is Sabha, a grand community space that fosters discussions, events, and collaboration. Designed for interaction, Sabha embodies the spirit of knowledge exchange that drives Google’s culture.

5 reasons why Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru is a must-visit ddr

3. A commitment to sustainability

Ananta is built with a strong focus on eco-conscious design. The campus features 100% wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and one of India’s largest smart glass installations, significantly reducing energy consumption. It stands as a model for green architecture in India.

4. Accessibility at its core

From tactile flooring for visually impaired individuals to braille-enabled features and fully accessible amenities, Ananta is designed to be an inclusive space that welcomes diverse talent. The campus prioritizes equal access for everyone.

5. A campus inspired by Bengaluru’s Garden City spirit

Ananta is set amidst lush green landscapes, jogging paths, and open-air meeting spaces, offering employees a serene and inspiring work environment. Google has seamlessly integrated nature with technology, making Ananta a perfect blend of productivity and relaxation.

5 reasons why Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru is a must-visit ddr

Whether you’re fascinated by cutting-edge workplaces, passionate about sustainability, or simply curious about how Google operates in India, Ananta is a campus that embodies the limitless future of innovation.

Also read: Google unveils futuristic campus Ananta in Bengaluru. WATCH videos and pics

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name ddr

Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name

Rekha Gupta to be Delhi's Chief Minister: All you need to know about the first-time MLA ddr

Who is Rekha Gupta, BJP's surprise pick as Delhi's 4th woman Chief Minister?

KIIT student death: Nepal foreign minister urges Odisha minister to act against those involved dmn

KIIT student death: Nepal foreign minister urges Odisha minister to act against those involved

Delhi HORROR! Five minors booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting eight-year-old boy in Narela dmn

Delhi HORROR! Five minors booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting eight-year-old boy in Narela

BREAKING: BJP picks Delhi Chief Minister, oath ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan (WATCH) ddr

BJP picks Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, oath ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Football La Liga: Jude Bellingham handed two matches ban for dissent with referee; Real Madrid to appeal HRD

La Liga: Jude Bellingham handed two matches ban for dissent with referee; Real Madrid to appeal

Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name ddr

Ananta: The meaning behind Google's visionary campus name

Silenced: The Joby Weeks Case and the Erosion of First Amendment Rights

Silenced: The Joby Weeks Case and the Erosion of First Amendment Rights

Southwest Airlines Amends Agreement With Elliott For Increased Economic Exposure, Announces Departure Of Key Executive

Southwest Airlines Amends Agreement With Elliott For Increased Economic Exposure, Announces Departure Of Key Executive

Cinemark Stock Plunges As Q4 EPS Miss Overshadows Record Revenue, Dividend Reinstatement: Retail Shrugs It Off

Cinemark Stock Plunges As Q4 EPS Miss Overshadows Record Revenue, Dividend Reinstatement: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon