5 reasons why Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru is a must-visit

Google's Ananta campus in Bengaluru redefines workplace innovation with sustainable architecture, advanced tech integration, and vibrant workspaces. Featuring smart design, local craftsmanship, and eco-conscious operations, Ananta embodies Google’s vision for the future of work while strengthening India's tech landscape.

Google's newly inaugurated Ananta campus in Bengaluru is more than just an office — it's a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and architectural brilliance. Designed to foster creativity and collaboration, Ananta reflects Google’s long-term commitment to India's growing digital and tech ecosystem.

From cutting-edge workplace design to eco-friendly infrastructure, here’s why this campus is a must-visit:

1. A next-generation workplace for innovation

Ananta is not just an office; it’s a game-changing workplace designed for collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving. The city-grid structure and open spaces encourage a culture of idea-sharing, making it one of Google’s most advanced workspaces globally.

2. Sabha: The heart of Ananta

At the center of the campus is Sabha, a grand community space that fosters discussions, events, and collaboration. Designed for interaction, Sabha embodies the spirit of knowledge exchange that drives Google’s culture.

3. A commitment to sustainability

Ananta is built with a strong focus on eco-conscious design. The campus features 100% wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and one of India’s largest smart glass installations, significantly reducing energy consumption. It stands as a model for green architecture in India.

4. Accessibility at its core

From tactile flooring for visually impaired individuals to braille-enabled features and fully accessible amenities, Ananta is designed to be an inclusive space that welcomes diverse talent. The campus prioritizes equal access for everyone.

5. A campus inspired by Bengaluru’s Garden City spirit

Ananta is set amidst lush green landscapes, jogging paths, and open-air meeting spaces, offering employees a serene and inspiring work environment. Google has seamlessly integrated nature with technology, making Ananta a perfect blend of productivity and relaxation.

Whether you’re fascinated by cutting-edge workplaces, passionate about sustainability, or simply curious about how Google operates in India, Ananta is a campus that embodies the limitless future of innovation.

