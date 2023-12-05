Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Global Technology Summit 2023: 'Technology should be inclusive and democratic,' says Rajnath Singh (WATCH)

    Speaking in the virtual format at Global Technology Summit 2023 organised by Carnegie India, Rajnath Singh invited private sector to join hands with the government for investment in research and development not only in civilian technology but also in defence one. 

    Global Technology Summit 2023: 'Technology should be inclusive and democratic,' says Rajnath Singh
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Urging not only to develop new technologies but it should be inclusive and democratic in nature and ensure that it doesn't remain patrimony of one society or nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in Delhi. 

    "I firmly believe that if we move forward together, we will go far… We will also have to focus on knowledge sharing and intellectual property protection. If we develop any technology, then how should we do its knowledge sharing and intellectual property protection, how will information be exchanged, how will journals be published, how will patents be filed, and when the patents are obtained, how will those patents be protected from infringement?," the defence minister said. 

    Singh also said that the government’s objective is to transform the Indian economy into a knowledge economy based on technology. 

    "If we can do this, we will not only move rapidly towards making our economy the largest economy, but will also move towards creating a better world and a better human society."

    Calling technology an access multiplier, a reach multiplier, and a force multiplier, the defence minister said its usage in the defence sector has also increased.

    Quoting about the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas, Singh said that it is not hidden from anyone the way technology has played the role of a gamechanger in these conflict areas.

