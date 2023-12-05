India's crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams

This development follows a pattern of India's stringent measures against Chinese apps in recent years. Approximately 250 Chinese applications were previously barred by the Indian government on grounds of posing threats to the "sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order."

In an ongoing effort to combat financial fraud targeting Indian users, the government has taken decisive steps to ban over 100 Chinese websites notorious for involvement in investment-related scams. This move represents the latest crackdown on fraudulent activities operated by Chinese entities, reflecting the government's commitment to safeguarding Indian citizens from online financial exploitation.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has communicated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, strongly recommending the immediate blocking of these websites. This action emerges as part of a concerted effort to protect Indian users from falling victim to deceptive investment schemes propagated through these online platforms.

Among the apps banned were notable platforms such as TikTok, Xender, Shein, and Camscanner, which had amassed millions of downloads and widespread usage in India. Concerns raised by authorities primarily revolved around these apps' potential for collecting sensitive user data and seeking excessive permissions, with alleged mishandling of acquired data through servers located in adversarial nations.

The recent removal of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, aligns with this overarching trend. Despite the game's immense popularity in India, boasting over 100 million users within a year, it faced removal due to ongoing concerns regarding data security and user privacy.

These decisive actions by the Indian government underscore the significance of safeguarding the digital interests and financial security of Indian citizens. By targeting websites and apps linked to potential financial scams and data misuse, authorities aim to reinforce regulatory measures that protect users from falling prey to fraudulent online activities.