Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India's crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams

    This development follows a pattern of India's stringent measures against Chinese apps in recent years. Approximately 250 Chinese applications were previously barred by the Indian government on grounds of posing threats to the "sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order."

    India crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    In an ongoing effort to combat financial fraud targeting Indian users, the government has taken decisive steps to ban over 100 Chinese websites notorious for involvement in investment-related scams. This move represents the latest crackdown on fraudulent activities operated by Chinese entities, reflecting the government's commitment to safeguarding Indian citizens from online financial exploitation.

    Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has communicated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, strongly recommending the immediate blocking of these websites. This action emerges as part of a concerted effort to protect Indian users from falling victim to deceptive investment schemes propagated through these online platforms.

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

    This development follows a pattern of India's stringent measures against Chinese apps in recent years. Approximately 250 Chinese applications were previously barred by the Indian government on grounds of posing threats to the "sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order."

    Among the apps banned were notable platforms such as TikTok, Xender, Shein, and Camscanner, which had amassed millions of downloads and widespread usage in India. Concerns raised by authorities primarily revolved around these apps' potential for collecting sensitive user data and seeking excessive permissions, with alleged mishandling of acquired data through servers located in adversarial nations.

    The recent removal of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, aligns with this overarching trend. Despite the game's immense popularity in India, boasting over 100 million users within a year, it faced removal due to ongoing concerns regarding data security and user privacy.

    'Many more meltdowns ahead': PM Modi's dig at 'anti-BJP forces' after Congress defeat

    These decisive actions by the Indian government underscore the significance of safeguarding the digital interests and financial security of Indian citizens. By targeting websites and apps linked to potential financial scams and data misuse, authorities aim to reinforce regulatory measures that protect users from falling prey to fraudulent online activities.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede RKN

    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime anr

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man AJR

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

    Retired IAS officer accused of rape in Karnataka; Counters with allegations of blackmail in Bengaluru vkp

    Retired IAS officer accused of rape in Karnataka; Counters with allegations of blackmail in Bengaluru

    Kerala: Allegations emerge against handling of complaints in Nava Kerala Sadas rkn

    Kerala: Allegations emerge against handling of complaints in Nava Kerala Sadas

    Recent Stories

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 aggressive dog breeds in India of 2023 RBA

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 aggressive dog breeds in India of 2023

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know ATG

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City charged for surrounding referee during the Tottenham game osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City charged for surrounding referee during the Tottenham game

    Ralph Lauren's Spring 2023 collection: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from the 'Golden Night'

    Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 collection: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from the 'Golden Night'

    GTA 6 trailer launched Check release date new characters what to expect WATCH gcw

    GTA 6 trailer launched! Check release date, new characters & what to expect (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon