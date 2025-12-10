Amazon will invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, building on previous investments. The funding targets AI-driven digitization, job creation, and boosting exports.

In a major vote of confidence for India's digital economy, Amazon has announced plans to invest over $35 billion in the country by 2030. The announcement came on December 10, 2025, at the sixth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi, where the company reiterated that India remains one of its most important growth markets globally.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This new commitment builds on the nearly $40 billion Amazon has already invested in India, which has helped digitise small businesses, drive exports, and generate millions of jobs over the last 15 years.

A Decade of Impact: What Amazon Has Already Achieved

A new Economic Impact Report released by Keystone Strategy paints a clear picture of how deep Amazon's presence in India has become.

So far, the company has:

Digitised 12 million small businesses, helping local sellers embrace ecommerce

Enabled $20 billion in ecommerce exports, taking “Made in India” products to customers worldwide

Supported 2.8 million jobs in 2024 alone, spanning technology, logistics, delivery, packaging and customer support

These are not just statistics. For millions of small business owners and workers across the country, Amazon's platforms have become pathways to growth, income stability and global visibility.

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice-President for Emerging Markets at Amazon, said the company's journey in India mirrors the country's own digital transformation.

"We are humbled to have been part of India's growth story," he said. "Our work aligns with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, and we remain committed to creating opportunities and taking Indian businesses global."

Looking Ahead: $35 Billion to Power the Next Phase of Growth

Amazon’s new investment will focus on three major pillars:

AI-driven digitisation

Boosting exports

Creating new jobs across sectors

The company plans to generate 1 million additional jobs by 2030, not only within Amazon but also across partner ecosystems, from manufacturing and packaging to transport and delivery networks.

According to the company, this next phase of investment will expand logistics infrastructure, strengthen tech capabilities, and deepen Amazon's connection with India's small business community.

AI for Everyone: Amazon's Big Bet on India's Tech Future

AI sits at the heart of Amazon’s India roadmap. The company wants to ensure that students, small businesses, and everyday shoppers all benefit from new AI-powered tools.

By 2030, Amazon aims to:

Help 15 million small businesses use AI tools such as Seller Assistant and Next Gen Selling

Offer smarter, more intuitive shopping using innovations like Lens AI, conversational shopping with Rufus, and multilingual features

Equip 4 million government school students with AI learning, career guidance, hands-on labs and teacher training

This effort supports India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, helping democratise AI learning for the next generation.

Making India a Global Export Powerhouse

One of Amazon's most ambitious targets is to quadruple ecommerce exports to $80 billion by 2030. This would give Indian products, from handicrafts to electronics, a bigger footprint on the global stage.

With strengthened infrastructure, a growing seller base, and new export tools, Amazon wants to make global selling more accessible than ever for Indian entrepreneurs.