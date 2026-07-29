Google is launching an optional account recovery tool called Selfie Video. This feature allows users to verify their identity with a short video when traditional methods are unavailable, by comparing it to a pre-recorded reference video and using security measures to spot fakes.

Forgetting your Gmail password can be stressful, especially if you no longer have access to your recovery phone, computer or two-factor authentication app. Google is launching a new tool called Selfie Video to make getting back into your account a bit simpler. Instead than depending just on conventional recovery techniques, the functionality allows users to confirm their identity using a brief selfie video.

Google says Selfie Video is intended to help individuals recover access to their accounts when traditional sign-in alternatives are unavailable. The service is being rolled out as an optional account recovery tool for Google Account customers. So, the next time you are locked out of your account, Google may require you to take a brief selfie video to establish your identity before allowing you to login in. However, you must first set up that option.

How Does This Feature Work?

You must set up the function while you still have access to your Google Account before you can utilise it. Google will ask you to take a quick selfie while it's setting up. To do this, glance at the camera on your device and follow a few easy on-screen instructions, like moving your head or making little motions. The reference video will be this one.

After setting up the video reference, Google will prompt you to take another quick selfie the next time you can't access your regular sign-in methods or forget your password. After that, the system will verify your identification by comparing the fresh recording with the reference video that has been saved to your account.

According to Google, the directed motions are crucial since they aid in confirming that the recording is real and not just a picture or a recorded video.

Can Spot Deepfakes

Keeping in mind the AI-generated deepfakes, Google claims to have implemented numerous levels of protection into its new video authentication system. Aside from comparing your new selfie video to the reference video, the feature will also look for signals that a genuine person is in front of the camera rather than someone utilising phoney photos, altered films, or AI-generated faces.

The business claims to have coupled selfie verification with its current security systems, which can assess signals such as a person's device, browser settings, IP address, location, and if the sign-in attempt is strange.

The Selfie Video feature is rolling out gradually to Google Account users worldwide.