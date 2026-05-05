Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has announced that his new wearable health gadget, 'Temple', is now available for pre-order to a select group of 100 founding users. This device, developed by Continue Research, is designed for elite performance and claims to measure unique parameters like brain flow.

Temple, a new wearable health gadget, is already accepting preorders, according to Deepinder Goyal, creator of Zomato and head of Eternal. According to Goyal, the Temple is now prepared for delivery to the first 100 buyers who are able to place advance orders.

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Deepinder Goyal began the post on X with "Hello world," which is probably a reference to a line that practically every programmer writes when they pick up a new programming language. "We're now inviting athletes, scientists, founders, doctors, creators, and people who care deeply about their physical and cognitive health to be the founding users of Temple," he continued.

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But what is the Temple? And what does it do? Here are all the details.

When Goyal was pictured wearing a little golden bean-shaped gadget next to his right eyebrow last year, the Temple was first noticed. Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was spotted sporting the Temple at the Uber Cup last month.

Continue Research is developing a wearable health gadget called the Temple. Goyal has contributed $25 million of his own money to this study. The founder of Zomato claims that the Temple is a wearable for "elite performance athletes" that accurately measures parameters that are not currently tracked by any other wearable.

The Temple is reported to have developed as a result of research that needed an experimental system to precisely, constantly, and in real time quantify brain flow. It is said that the gadget can determine whether long-term alterations in blood flow to the brain might hasten ageing.

In the past, Deepinder Goyal has said that brain flow is recognised as a biomarker for ageing, lifespan, and cognition, and that even if his gravity theory proved to be incorrect, the device may still be helpful.

How To Pre-Order Temple?

Pre-orders for the Temple can be placed on the official website by those who are interested. Users must provide their contact information, social media handle, and a description of what they hope to get out of the gadget.

According to Goyal, his group "will get in touch with the selected few who we think will provide us the most critical feedback, and help us shape Temple's future." Additionally, the chosen people will get "a chance to invest in the next round of funding for Temple."

In the past, Deepinder Goyal came under fire for accepting applications from engineers to work on Temple. The creator of Zomato had said at the time that candidates should have less than 16% body fat for males and 26% for women. Those who fell short of the cutoff might still apply, but they would be placed on probation unless they met the requirements within three months.