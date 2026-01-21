Deepinder Goyal has resigned as CEO of Eternal Ltd, with Albinder Dhindsa, Blinkit's co-founder, appointed as his successor. Goyal is leaving to explore high-risk ventures that are difficult to pursue within a public company.

In a major leadership change, Eternal Ltd has announced that co-founder Deepinder Goyal is stepping down as the group's chief executive officer. Blinkit co-founder Albinder Dhindsa has taken over as the new CEO with immediate effect, marking a new chapter for the company.

The move has drawn widespread attention, not just because of the leadership reshuffle, but also due to Goyal's stature as one of India's most influential startup founders.

Why Deepinder Goyal Decided to Step Away

Explaining his decision in a letter to shareholders, Goyal said he wants to focus on "higher-risk exploration and experimentation" that would be difficult to pursue within the structure of a publicly listed company.

"These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company," he wrote, adding that Eternal needs to stay disciplined and focused on its core growth path under Dhindsa's leadership.

Spotlight on Deepinder Goyal's Net Worth

As news of his resignation broke, attention quickly shifted to Goyal's personal wealth, which has grown significantly over the years. As of January 21, 2026, his real-time net worth is estimated at $1.6 billion (around Rs 13,300 crore), according to global wealth trackers.

Most of his fortune comes from his 4.18 per cent stake in Zomato, the food delivery platform he co-founded.

How His Wealth Has Grown Over the Years

Goyal's net worth has closely followed Zomato's growth, especially its expansion into quick commerce through Blinkit. In 2024, his wealth was estimated between Rs 8,300 crore and Rs 10,100 crore.

By late 2024, rising share prices pushed his net worth beyond Rs 10,000 crore. A Forbes update in July 2025 pegged his fortune at $1.9 billion, crediting Blinkit's strong performance for much of the increase. The Hurun India Rich List 2024 ranked him as Gurugram's second-richest resident, with an estimated net worth of Rs 9,300 crore.

Investments Beyond Zomato

Goyal's wealth is largely tied up in equity rather than cash. Beyond Zomato, he has invested in at least 21 startups, including Ultrahuman, Shiprocket and Blinkit.

His investment portfolio reportedly includes stakes worth about Rs 3.1 billion in Shiprocket and Rs 2.2 billion in Lyskraft, underlining his growing role as an angel investor in India's startup ecosystem.

Choosing Equity Over Salary

Despite being a billionaire, Goyal has opted not to take his annual base salary of Rs 3.5 crore until March 2026. Instead, he has chosen variable compensation approved by Zomato's board, signalling his preference for long-term value creation over short-term cash payouts.

Not the Richest in Gurugram

While Goyal ranks among Gurugram's wealthiest residents, he is not the richest. A 2024 report noted that only 23 people in the city had a net worth exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, with the top spot held by UNO Minda chairman and managing director Nirmal Kumar Minda.