The OnePlus 13 is now available on Amazon with a discount of up to Rs 25,000. This includes an instant discount and an exchange offer, making this high-end smartphone more affordable.

Major e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart have finished their summer sales, but if you're still looking for a high-end smartphone that doesn't break the bank, Amazon still has some tempting deals. The OnePlus 13, the company's most recent flagship, is now on sale for a significant Rs 25,000 discount. This smartphone could be the ideal choice for you if you're searching for a device that has great gaming performance, a good camera, and cutting-edge AI capabilities. Here is all the information you want on these deals.

OnePlus 13 offer details

There are three different versions of the OnePlus 13: 12+256GB, 16+512GB, and 24+1TB. Amazon is presently offering a Rs 5,000 discount for purchases made with an ICICI Bank credit card, even though the basic model was initially priced at Rs 69,999. Additionally, you may exchange your old smartphone for up to Rs 66,499 on Amazon. For example, you could get the OnePlus 13 for just Rs 44,999 if your old handset has an exchange value of Rs 10,000. However, bear in mind that the precise exchange value will be determined by the state of your previous phone.

What to expect from OnePlus 13?

A gorgeous 6.82-inch 2K+ AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits is a highlight of the OnePlus 13 5G. This model is the first to use a BOE X2 display, according to the firm. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides protection for the phone's front and rear. Micro-fiber vegan leather and a silk glass covering give the OnePlus 13 a high-end appearance. It is available in three eye-catching colors: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. It also features a handy three-stage alert slider and a stylish, ultra-narrow micro arc center frame.

Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, which supports up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, powers the phone. It has a huge 6,000mAh Silicon Nano Stack battery that can be charged wirelessly at 50W and with 100W SuperVOOC. Running on OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, the gadget has Google Gemini-powered AI capabilities. According to OnePlus, this flagship phone can function in very cold temperatures—down to -45 degrees Celsius.

The 50MP Sony OIS primary camera, together with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope lens, is the focal point of the OnePlus 13's triple camera setup on the rear. This device has a 32MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. Additionally, the phone has IP68 and IP69 ratings, which guarantee that it won't be damaged by dust or water.