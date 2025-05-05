The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is available at its lowest price ever on Amazon during the Great Summer Sale. With discounts and exchange offers, you can get this feature-packed phone with 8GB RAM and a stylish design for a steal.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite in India back in June of last year. This model is a fantastic option if you're searching for a fantastic smartphone at a reasonable cost. Amazon is selling the gadget at steep prices during its Great Summer Sale. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is now available on this site for the lowest price ever. This smartphone's 8GB of RAM makes multitasking a breeze. Its lightweight construction makes it comfortable to handle for extended periods of time, and OnePlus has developed it with a fashionable appearance and high-end functionality.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite offer on Amazon

Amazon is selling the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G for Rs 20,999. However, the business is currently offering a substantial 17 per cent discount, which lowers the cost of the 128GB version to just Rs 17,998. Additionally, this smartphone is eligible for a Rs 400 voucher discount from Amazon. Additionally, you can save an additional Rs 2,000 if you want to use an HDFC Bank credit card. You may get the base model for as little as Rs 15,598 by stacking these discounts.

Additionally, Amazon is offering a Rs 16,850 exchange offer. You might be able to get this new smartphone for just Rs 11,000 if your previous one has an exchange value of Rs 5,000. However, remember that the quality of your previous equipment will determine the precise exchange value.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite has an OLED panel and a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display. It has remarkable specs, such as a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2100 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G CPU, which powers this smartphone, guarantees dependable performance. In addition to having 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM, it also accepts microSD cards, so you may increase your capacity to 1TB.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes pre-installed with Android 14. In order to keep you charged throughout the day, it also has a large 5500mAh battery that supports 80W rapid charging.