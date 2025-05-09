The OnePlus 13s is launching soon in India, featuring a Plus Key and flat display, similar to the OnePlus 13T. It boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a dual 50MP rear camera setup, and a large battery with fast charging.

The OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India shortly, although the company has yet to announce an official release date. However, OnePlus has started to tease some of the characteristics of this little phone, which is probably a rebranded version of the Chinese company's recently introduced OnePlus 13T. In line with the OnePlus 16, this variant will include a flat display and a dedicated function button.

A teaser video showcasing this feature has been circulated on social media, and OnePlus India has verified through its official X account that this next handset would include a Plus Key. Interestingly, just like the OnePlus 13, the 13s will not have the alert slider that this new model possesses.

What can you expect from OnePlus 13s?

Similar to the OnePlus 13T, the flagship OnePlus 13s will have a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 1600 nits and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. Like the OnePlus 13T, the phone may have a sleek metallic frame.

Similar to the OnePlus 13, it is anticipated to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. To avoid overheating, the gadget probably has a sizable 4400mm² Glacier Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system. This phone, which runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, offers a seamless user experience.

The OnePlus 13s will include a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). Together with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video chats, the back camera configuration will feature 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.

This smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and an IP65 rating for protection to dust and water. It is said to have a strong 6,260mAh battery and enable 80W rapid charging.