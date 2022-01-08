  • Facebook
    China researchers claim breakthrough in ‘6G’ mobile technology

     This might imply that 6G technology, when it arrives, would be up to 100 times quicker than 5G, the fifth-generation wireless mobile network, which is still being rolled out in most areas of the world.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    China claims to have made a breakthrough in 6G mobile technology, according to a South China Morning Post story. According to the article, experts in the nation have achieved a world-record wireless transmission speed of 206.25 gigabits per second. This might imply that 6G technology, when it arrives, would be up to 100 times quicker than 5G, the fifth-generation wireless mobile network, which is still being rolled out in most areas of the world. 206.25 gigabits of speed is quite a lot, and it may allow customers to download the complete 59.5-hour collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in 4K in only 16 seconds. That is a breakneck download speed.

    According to a South Korean news source article, telecom equipment providers estimate that 6G technology would join the market around 2030 at the earliest. If this is right, 5G would be the shortest-lived mobile network technology, considering that 4G was first implemented in the early 2010s (in India in 2012), and 5G is yet to be deployed in the majority of the world's regions.

    Also Read | 5G services to be rolled out in India's several cities in 2022; is your city in it?

    The 5G network deployment has been sluggish, and it has yet to reach most regions of the world. The delay might partly be due to the COVID-19 epidemic, continued supply chain challenges, and the high cost of 5G equipment. In India, 5G deployment is still a few months away since the auction for the 5G spectrum is being pushed back even more. According to online reports, if the 5G spectrum auction is moved to July, the deployment in India would be delayed till 2023 since telecom companies have stated that they require at least six months after the spectrum is allotted to begin rolling out 5G to end consumers.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
