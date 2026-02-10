A viral trend has users turning selfies into cartoon caricatures using ChatGPT. The AI creates unique illustrations from photos and prompts, with instant results and no design skills needed.

A new AI-led trend is sweeping social media, where users are transforming their selfies into cartoon or caricature-style images using ChatGPT. The AI-generated portraits exaggerate facial features while retaining a recognisable likeness, making them ideal for profile pictures and creative posts.

Why is it trending now?

The trend has gone viral due to its simplicity and instant results. With no design skills required, users across platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn and WhatsApp are sharing their caricatures, driving widespread participation.

How does it work?

Users upload a selfie and use a simple text prompt asking ChatGPT to generate a caricature. The AI analyses facial features, expressions and styling preferences to create a customised cartoon illustration from scratch.

What makes it different from photo filters?

Unlike filters that modify existing photos, ChatGPT produces a completely new illustration. Each caricature is unique, offering a higher level of personalisation compared to traditional editing apps.

What styles are users experimenting with?

Popular styles include comic-book characters, animated avatars, professional caricatures and themed illustrations. Many users are adapting the trend for work profiles, branding or casual social media use.

Are there privacy concerns?

While the trend is largely harmless, experts recommend caution when uploading personal images online. Users are advised to review privacy settings and avoid sharing sensitive photos.

What does this say about AI and creativity?

The trend highlights how artificial intelligence is reshaping digital creativity by making artistic tools more accessible. It signals a broader shift toward AI-driven self-expression in everyday online interactions.