Enable 5G network on your smartphone through a simple settings adjustment. This guide provides steps for both Android and iPhone users to switch from 4G to 5G for faster internet speeds.

Even if you have bought a new smartphone, many times 5G network does not work on it. Those who already have a 5G phone also face this problem. If only 4G network is continuously coming on your mobile, then it may not be a problem with your phone, but you need to change the settings.

If your phone starts using 5G network instead of 4G, your internet speed will become much faster. Download and upload speeds will also increase.

To connect to the 5G network, you need to select 5G in the preferred network types. It may be set to 4G or auto. So you have to change it and set it to 5G. After doing this, there will be no network on your mobile for some time. Then if 5G network is active in your area, 5G network will start coming on your smartphone as well. On iPhone and Android smartphones, you have to do this in different ways to enable this setting.

How to enable 5G setting on Android?

First you need to go to phone settings. After that you need to go to the mobile network option. Now you will have 2 SIMs. Click on the SIM you want to change. Here you will see the preferred network type. Click on it. Now you have to select the 5G option in it. 5G network will start coming on your mobile.

How to enable 5G setting on iPhone?

To enable this setting on iPhone, you need to go to Mobile Data. Now click on Voice & Data option. Here you will see what you want. Select the 5G option in it. Now 5G network will start on your phone.

5G network can only be connected on smartphones that are 5G mobiles. Apart from this, if you have a 5G phone and even after enabling this setting, 5G network is not coming, it means this network is not available in your area.