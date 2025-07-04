New WhatsApp features: Scan documents and summarize chats with AI on android
WhatsApp has introduced a new document scanning feature for its Android users. This makes it easier to scan and share documents directly within the app.
WhatsApp New Features
WhatsApp has rolled out a much-anticipated feature for its Android users: document scanning. This makes scanning and sharing documents directly within the app easier than ever.
WhatsApp Update
While iOS users have had similar features, this is now gradually rolling out on Android, starting with select beta testers. This eliminates the need for users to use other apps unnecessarily.
Android Mobile
Until now, Android users often relied on external apps to scan and share documents. With this new feature, WhatsApp users can now scan documents directly using the app's camera and instantly convert them to PDF format.
WhatsApp Document Scanner
Easily share with others. This not only simplifies the process but also eliminates the need to switch between different apps. To enhance user control and accuracy, WhatsApp has integrated both manual and automatic scan modes.
WhatsApp Beta New Feature
In addition to document scanning, WhatsApp is also releasing another innovative feature: an AI chat tool. This functionality helps users grasp the gist of long conversations by generating bullet point summaries of individual chats. This eliminates the need to type long messages.